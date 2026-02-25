More Events:

February 25, 2026

Philly Beer Fest returns Saturday with tastings from regional breweries

A wide lineup of breweries and live entertainment will fill the 23rd Street Armory for Philly Beer Fest on Feb. 28.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Beer tastings from regional breweries and live entertainment highlight Philly Beer Fest at the 23rd Street Armory on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Beer lovers can sample pours from dozens of regional breweries when Philly Beer Fest returns this Saturday, Feb. 28, to the 23rd Street Armory in Center City.

The festival offers unlimited tastings from participating vendors, including Triple Bottom Brewing Company, Levante Brewing Company, Evil Genius Beer Company and Conshohocken Brewing Company. Guests will also find non-beer options such as hard seltzer, spiked iced tea and spirits. Food is not included with admission but will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Two sessions are scheduled. Session 1 runs from 1 to 4 p.m., with early admission beginning at noon. Session 2 takes place from 6 to 9 p.m., with early entry starting at 5 p.m. Early access tickets allow attendees to enter one hour before general admission.

Live entertainment will span both sessions, with Keep the Change performing an acoustic set during Session 1 and DJ Tonka providing music during Session 2.

This is a 21+ event, and all attendees, including designated drivers, must have a ticket. General admission starts at $37.75, with early access upgrades available. Because parking is limited, organizers recommend using public transportation or rideshare services.

Philly Beer Fest

Saturday, Feb. 28
23rd Street Armory
22 S 23rd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

