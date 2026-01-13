Philly Bierfest returns Feb. 28 with German-style beer, food and live music

Philly Bierfest returns Saturday, Feb. 28 for its 13th year, bringing German-style brewing, live entertainment and wintertime beer culture back to the historic home of the German Society of Pennsylvania.

The midwinter festival runs from 2 to 5:30 p.m., with early entry beginning at 1 p.m. for VIP ticket holders. Bierfest is known for its focus on lager-brewed beers, spotlighting Pennsylvania’s deep ties to German brewing traditions alongside imports from Germany and other German-speaking regions of Europe.

More than 20 Pennsylvania breweries will pour German-style beers in the PA Beer Hall, highlighting lagers, pilsners, dunkels, kölsches, altbiers, weizens, bocks, doppelbocks and rauchbiers. The German Beer Hall will include imported beers brewed under Germany’s Reinheitsgebot purity law, which limits ingredients to malt, hops, yeast and water.

The event takes over two connected buildings and six floors of themed spaces inside the German Society’s historic complex. Attendees can move between beer halls, indoor gathering areas and a winter biergarten while sampling pours, grabbing food and taking in the day’s activities, with German-style fare available throughout the venue.

Krista Patton/For Philly Bierfest

Philly Bierfest includes live music, games and competitions throughout the afternoon. The schedule includes Philbilly music from T.C. Cole and his crew, Polkadelphia’s oompah-funk sound, traditional Bavarian-style Schuhplattler dancers and beer-themed contests like arm-wrestling and stein-holding. Philly Roller Derby athletes are part of the activities.

Expect to see plenty of traditional German attire mixed in throughout the day.

Tickets are available in three tiers. Beer Lover tickets cost $59 and include access to the main event from 2 to 5:30 p.m. VIP Beer Lover tickets are $79 and include 1 p.m. early entry and a keepsake Bierfest mug. VIP Plus Beer Lover tickets cost $99 and include a guided beer seminar at noon led by drinks author and Bierfest founder Marnie Old, along with early entry and a keepsake mug.

Proceeds from the event support the German Society of Pennsylvania, Philly Roller Derby and the Brewers of Pennsylvania.

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026

Main event: 2-5:30 p.m.

VIP Early Access: 1 p.m.

The German Society of Pennsylvania

611 Spring Garden St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



