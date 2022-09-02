Crown the best burger in the city during a cook-off at Xfinity Live!

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants around Philadelphia will once again compete to see who can make the best burger in the city.

Burger Brawl 2022 is taking place at Xfinity Live! on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 60 restaurants are joining the battle for a chance at the top prize and tickets are just $35 through Labor Day.

Guests will be able to taste-test each burger and choose who will go home with the People's Choice award. Critics, writers and celebrity judges will deliver the coveted Judge's Choice award, while Philly influencers will pick the winner of the Instagrammer's Choice award.

After the holiday, tickets will cost $40 through Sept. 15 and $50 after that. VIP tickets are $100 and include perks like early entry, a VIP lounge and unlimited drinks from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.



"Philly Burger Brawl is back again with a brand new lineup of restaurants ready to fire up the grills for an amazing cause," said Rob Wasserman, Burger Brawl organizer and owner of Rouge in Rittenhouse. "This is a special year that will highlight the resilience and creativity our restauranteurs displayed as they navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic. We welcome back some familiar faces doing this for years and years back to the beginning, and as well as fresh faces new to the scene that emerged during the last two years."

Participating restaurants include Libertee Grounds, Continental Midtown, El Camino Real, Bourbon & Branch, Pizza Jawn and Village Whiskey. A full — and growing — list of participants is available online.



In its 10th year, proceeds will support after-school programs for Philly Parks and Recreation and the Philadelphia School District to find teens a safe haven while helping the broader community. Wasserman and his wife, Maggie, also will use funds to improve public e-sport gaming spaces for underserved youth.



"We often think of e-sports as a luxury," said Wasserman. "The reality is, however, that it can provide opportunities for socialization, community development, and skill-building in a way few other activities can. It's our hope that these spaces will create a place for at-risk kids to come, have fun, stay safe, and cultivate a sense of belonging."

The School District is building an e-sports program that provides kids the opportunity to learn the science behind e-sports gaming in a safe environment.

For updates, restaurant additions and deals ahead of the competition, check out Philly Burger Brawl's Instagram.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Tickets $35-$100

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19148