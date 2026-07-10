Sample unlimited coffee at the Philly Coffee Festival on Oct. 17-18

Coffee lovers can sample unlimited coffee from local roasters when the Philly Coffee Festival returns to the 23rd Street Armory on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18.

The festival brings together coffee roasters and coffee shops from Philly and beyond for unlimited tastings included with admission. Attendees can also try tea, shop from specialty vendors, listen to live music and buy food from local vendors and food trucks.

Each day features a morning and afternoon tasting session. Guests also can purchase early admission tickets for an extra hour of tasting before general admission begins, and a limited number of all-day passes are available for people who want to attend both sessions.

Tickets are on sale now through the festival website.

Oct. 17-18, 2026

23rd Street Armory

22 S 23rd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

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