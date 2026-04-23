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April 23, 2026

Can’t get enough plants? Take a day trip to Carlisle for this plant sale in May

The Penn State Master Gardeners sale on May 16 will offer hundreds of plants, along with expert advice and garden-focused vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Plants
Plant Fest Carlisle Sale Photo Credit/Patti Coolsen

The Plant Fest & Sale in Carlisle will feature a large selection of perennials, herbs and pollinator-friendly plants, making it a worthwhile spring day trip for Philly-area gardeners.

If your idea of a good Saturday involves plants, deals and convincing yourself you still have room in the yard or on your windowsill, this one might be worth the drive.

The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Cumberland County will host their annual Plant Fest & Sale on Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Allen Road Gardens, which is about two hours west of Philadelphia. 

Shoppers can browse a large selection of plants from local growers and Master Gardeners, including sun and shade perennials, native and pollinator-friendly varieties, vegetables, herbs, groundcovers, shrubs, small trees, bulbs and houseplants.

Organizers recommend arriving early for the best selection, since some of the more sought-after plants tend to go quickly. The event will also include a gardener’s yard sale, local vendors and community organizations.

There will also be a plant clinic where attendees can get advice from experienced gardeners on topics like invasive species, pollinators and how to become a Master Gardener.

Admission is free, with plants and items sold individually. Cash, checks and credit or debit cards will be accepted. Proceeds benefit the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program in Cumberland County.

Plant Fest & Sale

Saturday, May 16 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Allen Road Gardens
310 Allen Rd.
Carlisle, PA 17013
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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