Philly Flannel Fest brings food, music and plaid to Germantown

Philly Flannel Fest returns to Germantown’s Braid Mill on Sunday, Nov. 2, from noon to 5 p.m., offering an afternoon of live music, local food and family-friendly activities inside the historic former textile factory.

Last year’s festival drew more than 1,500 people from across the region, filling the restored mill with food, music and community spirit. This year’s event will build on that momentum with neighborhood food trucks, craft brews, live performances and activities for all ages, both indoors and outdoors.

Admission is pay what you wish, with proceeds supporting future community events at Braid Mill. Guests can register through Eventbrite to reserve entry. Food, drinks and vendor purchases are sold separately by local businesses participating in the festival.

Now in its third year, Flannel Fest reflects the growing network of artists, entrepreneurs and organizations based at Braid Mill. The 40,000-square-foot former textile factory on Rittenhouse Street reopened in 2023 after extensive renovations and now includes studios, coworking spaces and event areas used by small businesses and community groups.

The festival takes place rain or shine across both indoor and outdoor areas of the mill.

Sunday, Nov. 2 from noon - 5 p.m.

Braid Mill

441 High St.

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Pay-as-you-wish admission (registration required)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.