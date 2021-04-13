More News:

April 13, 2021

Maggiano's in Center City hit with $184K in labor violations

The Italian chain restaurant failed to pay workers for mandatory, pre-shift meetings

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Labor
Maggiano's Wage Violations Street View/Google

Maggiano's Little Italy, located at 1201 Filbert St. in Center City, was required to pay back wages to 82 workers after a review of its practices by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour division.

Maggiano's Little Italy in Center City was required to pay more than $184,000 in back wages and penalties stemming from an investigation into violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, officials announced.

The Wage and Hour division of the U.S. Department of Labor recovered $116,308 in back wages for 82 workers at the Philadelphia restaurant after a probe found minimum wage and overtime violations.

The restaurant, located at 1201 Filbert St., failed to compensate workers for pre-shift meetings that are typically used to motivate employees, review menu changes and reinforce training, investigators found.

The Department of Labor found that by failing to pay servers for attending these mandatory, 15-to-30 minute meetings, Maggiano's Little Italy did not pay its employees the required federal minimum wage. When the workers totaled more than 40 hours in a work week, the unpaid time triggered overtime violations, investigators said.

Tipped workers in Philadelphia are required to be paid a minimum wage of $2.83 per hour. Tips must bring this hourly wage up to $7.25, or else the employer is required to pay the difference.

"Restaurant workers are often among the nation's lowest paid, and most vulnerable, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic," said James Cain, director of the Wage and Hour division's Philadelphia district. "When employers fail to account for all hours employees work, they deprive workers of their hard-earned wages. Other employers should use the outcome of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices, and ensure they comply with the law."

Maggiano's Little Italy also was assessed a civil money penalty of $68,060 after investigators deemed the violations willful.

The restaurant is owned by Maggiano's Holding Corporation, a subsidiary of Brinker International Inc., which owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy locations in 29 countries and two territories.

The crackdown at Maggiano's Little Italy comes amid a broader push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, an effort that has met continued resistance in Congress, mostly from Republicans who claim the change will cripple small businesses.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has called for raising the state's minimum wage from $7.25 to $12, with a pathway to $15 by 2027. Department of Labor & Industry acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier and State Sen. Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, joined Wolf last month in calling for one minimum wage that gives all Pennsylvania workers a path from $12 to $15 in the coming years. 

"It is unconscionable and unfathomable that Pennsylvania still permits an individual to work a full time job that subjects them to poverty," Costa said. "We should all be embarrassed of our minimum wage and our lack of progress, even as every state surrounding us has raised its wage at least once. It's time to restore dignity to Pennsylvania work and workers by raising wages to a rate where an individual can afford to live."

The Wolf administration says an increase to $12 an hour would boost incomes for nearly 1.1 million Pennsylvania workers and would raise their wages $4.4 billion in the first year. The change would inject an additional $116 million into Pennsylvania's economy and an increase to $15 would lift the state's economy by $321 million in 2027. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Labor Philadelphia Restaurants Minimum Wage Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' biggest 2021 draft needs
Davante-Adams-Darius-Slay_120620_usat

Parenting

How to help your kids break out of their pandemic bubble and transition back to being with others
Children Social Interactions

TV

'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift
Saturday Night Live

Entertainment

Will Smith pulls production for 'Emancipation' out of Georgia in response to new voting law
Will Smith Georgia

Flyers

Flyers show roadmap for the future with three moves at trade deadline
39_Michael_Raffl_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Sabrina's Cafe celebrating two decades with one-day-only specials
Sabrina's Cafe 20th Anniversary

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved