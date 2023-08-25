Philly Naked Bike Ride to take cyclists from Lemon Hill to Independence Hall in support of body positivity

Bicyclists will shed their clothing and ride across Philadelphia in their birthday suits Saturday evening in a show of support for cycling, body positivity and fuel reduction.

The annual Philly Naked Bike Ride begins at 5 p.m. from Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, where riders will gather from 2 to 4:30 p.m. to apply body paint.

In keeping with tradition, organizers unveiled the 13-mile route just a day before the event. One the bikers hit the road, they pass by the Philadelphia Museum of Art before eventually picking up Market Street in University City. From there, they'll head into Center City, passing City Hall and Rittenhouse Square – where they are sure to turn the heads of tourists and residents alike. The route ends at Independence Hall.

The Philly Naked Bike Ride is free, and anyone is welcome. Organizers welcome donations to help offset event fees.

Unlike in previous years, there is not an official afterparty. Instead, organizers are encouraging participants to support local bars and restaurants (after they put their clothes back on, of course).

The Philly Naked Bike Ride began in 2009 as part of the larger World Naked Bike Ride movement and has taken place each year since, except when it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To keep riders safe, organizers enforce a strict code of conduct. Sexual harassment is not tolerated and photographers must gain consent before taking anyone's photo. Cyclists are welcome to keep their clothes on for the event.





