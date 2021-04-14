Philly police officer accused of stealing cash while conducting a search warrant

After being accused of stealing evidence from a crime scene, a Philadelphia police officer was charged on Wednesday for his alleged behavior while on duty.

Michael Kennedy, 49, of Philadelphia, pocketed cash that he found on a nightstand while conducting a search warrant, prosecutors said. The money he's been accused of taking was evidence from a drug trafficking scheme.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations launched a probe of Kennedy's supposed theft, during which the Philly cop "made a number of false statements," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.