April 14, 2021

Philly police officer accused of stealing cash while conducting a search warrant

Michael Kennedy, 49, of Philadelphia, was charged by indictment for obstruction of justice

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Michael Kennedy, 49, of Philadelphia, was charged Wednesday for his alleged behavior while on duty as a police officer, during which he was accused of stealing evidence from a crime scene.

After being accused of stealing evidence from a crime scene, a Philadelphia police officer was charged on Wednesday for his alleged behavior while on duty. 

Michael Kennedy, 49, of Philadelphia, pocketed cash that he found on a nightstand while conducting a search warrant, prosecutors said. The money he's been accused of taking was evidence from a drug trafficking scheme.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations launched a probe of Kennedy's supposed theft, during which the Philly cop "made a number of false statements," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. 

Kennedy then allegedly attempted to convince another PPD officer to lie to the FBI during their investigation by corroborating Kennedy's false statements with a made-up alibi. 

As a result, the defendant was charged by indictment Wednesday with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of conspiracy to make a false statement and six counts of making materially false statements to the FBI.

"As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest of ethical standards. The public’s trust is critical for our justice system to function properly. That's why the FBI will do everything in its power to hold accountable an officer whose criminal actions undermine that trust," said Michael J. Driscoll, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia division.

If convicted, Kennedy faces up to 55 years in prison. 

"The charges against Officer Kennedy allege behavior that is in stark contrast to values police officers are supposed to embody. Our community expects everyone in law enforcement to follow the law, and justice demands it. Thank you to the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department for their dedicated work on this investigation," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

