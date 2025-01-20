Driver arrested for striking police cruiser, injuring officer at sports complex

The driver of a car that crashed into a police cruiser near the sports complex in South Philadelphia, injuring an officer during the Eagles game Sunday, was arrested, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue, which runs between Citizens Bank Park and parking lots outside Lincoln Financial Field. A traffic division officer was patrolling the road in a police vehicle when the car struck the cruiser, police said.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene. Police did not immediately identify the driver or describe what led up to the crash, which took place during the height of Sunday's snowstorm. As of Monday morning, no charges had been announced. No other injuries were reported.

The injured officer was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Police did not provide details about the officer's injuries.