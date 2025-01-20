More News:

January 20, 2025

Driver arrested for striking police cruiser, injuring officer at sports complex

The crash happened during Sunday night's snowy Eagles-Rams playoff game, investigators say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Police officer crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police officer was injured Sunday night when a driver crashed into a police cruiser on the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia's sports complex, authorities say. The driver was arrested at the scene.

The driver of a car that crashed into a police cruiser near the sports complex in South Philadelphia, injuring an officer during the Eagles game Sunday, was arrested, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue, which runs between Citizens Bank Park and parking lots outside Lincoln Financial Field. A traffic division officer was patrolling the road in a police vehicle when the car struck the cruiser, police said. 

MOREPhilly gets 2-3 inches of snow — and frigid temperatures that will linger until the weekend

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene. Police did not immediately identify the driver or describe what led up to the crash, which took place during the height of Sunday's snowstorm. As of Monday morning, no charges had been announced. No other injuries were reported. 

The injured officer was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Police did not provide details about the officer's injuries. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadelphia Crime Arrests South Philadelphia Sports Complex

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions
Purchased - A doctor speaking with his patient

Addressing health inequities experienced by women

Just In

Must Read

Education

Pa. considers tying college funding to performance

temple PA funding

Sponsored

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

History

How a Black sculptor from Philly shaped the Harlem Renaissance

African American Museum

Adult Health

Even 1 alcoholic drink a day elevates your cancer risk – a neuroscientist explains the surgeon general's report

Safe Alcohol Amount

Holiday

Valentine's Day festivities at LOVE Park include market, speed dating

love park valentine's day weekend

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved