More News:

August 18, 2023

Philly Proud Boys leader could get 30-year prison sentence for role in U.S. Capitol attack

Zachary Rehl was convicted of seditious conspiracy. The longest prison sentence given to a Jan. 6 conspirator so far was 18 years

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Crime
Philly Proud Boys Jan. 6 Jerry Habraken/USA TODAY

Zachary Rehl, the leader of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys, was convicted of seditious conspiracy in May for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Zachary Rehl, the former leader of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, could serve up to 30 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors recommended the lengthiest sentences yet for a group of Jan. 6 conspirators in court documents filed Thursday. In addition to three decades for Rehl, the feds asked the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C. to sentence Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys, and Joseph Briggs, a prominent Proud Boys organizer, to 33 years in prison. 

Prior to these recommendations, the longest sentence prosecutors had requested was 25 years for Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, another far-right extremist group. He ultimately received 18 years, which he is currently serving.

Rehl was arrested at his Port Richmond home two months after after leading more than 100 followers in an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the sentencing memorandum, Rehl and others hand-picked "rally boys" and led them to a "vulnerable" entrance on the west front of the Capitol shortly before the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election was scheduled to begin. 

"These defendants and the men in their command saw themselves as the foot soldiers of the right," prosecutors wrote. "They were prepared to use, and they did use, force to stop the 'traitors' from stealing the election."

As described in the document, Rehl and his co-conspirators tossed aside bike racks and other barriers in their way as they led a charge toward the Capitol, and "violently tore down a black metal fence" even as law enforcement attempted to control the crowd. Rehl later sprayed an officer in the face with "an irritant," and was "among the first across the trampled barricade."

Prior to the attack, Rehl and fellow Proud Boy leaders instructed their men not to wear colors, to bring protective gear and means to communicate and "fit in or f*** off." 

Rehl was convicted — along with Tarrio, Briggs, Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola — in May of seditious conspiracy for his role in the attack, which left seven dead and more than 150 injured.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Crime Philadelphia U.S. Capitol Sentencing Hate Groups

Videos

Featured

Purchased - new home construction

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man beaten to death during carjacking in Northern Liberties, police say
Northern Liberties Carjacking Death

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

Sponsored

Report: Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick to have surgery
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Haason-Reddick-1840.jpg

Food & Drink

At The Table, a fine dining restaurant in Wayne, is moving to a bigger location
at the table wayne

Weekend

Tacos, gothic oddities and the world's largest bounce house: Your weekend guide to things to do
Tacos weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved