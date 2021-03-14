Red flag warning issued for Philly region as dry, windy conditions could spark wildfires

Dry, windy conditions forecasted for the Philly region Sunday and Monday could create an environment favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning that took effect at 8 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 5 p.m. Monday.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that do develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain, according to the NWS.

A fire weather watch was issued for the entire region Saturday. A wind advisory is also in effect until late Sunday evening for parts of New Jersey and the southern Poconos, where tree damage and power outages are possible.

The greatest threat for potential fires is Sunday afternoon and evening, but elevated to critical weather conditions will continue Sunday night into Monday.

A northwest wind of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 35-45 mph, is forecasted for Sunday afternoon and evening. A northwest wind of 10-15 mph, with gusts of around 20 mph, is expected late Sunday night into Monday.

Humidity is forecasted to remain as low as 20% Sunday afternoon and evening before jumping up to 40% Sunday night. However, the humidity is expected to drop to as low as 15-20% Monday.

Residents are urged to use caution with any potential ignition sources and equipment that can cause sparks. Outdoor burning should be avoided. Cigarette butts and matches should not be casually discarded.

Below is a complete forecast for Sunday and Monday, courtesy of the National Weather Service.