Red flag warning issued for Philly region as dry, windy conditions could spark wildfires

March 14, 2021
Dry, windy conditions forecasted for the Philly region Sunday and Monday could create an environment favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning that took effect at 8 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 5 p.m. Monday.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that do develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain, according to the NWS.
A fire weather watch was issued for the entire region Saturday. A wind advisory is also in effect until late Sunday evening for parts of New Jersey and the southern Poconos, where tree damage and power outages are possible.
The greatest threat for potential fires is Sunday afternoon and evening, but elevated to critical weather conditions will continue Sunday night into Monday.
A northwest wind of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 35-45 mph, is forecasted for Sunday afternoon and evening. A northwest wind of 10-15 mph, with gusts of around 20 mph, is expected late Sunday night into Monday.
Humidity is forecasted to remain as low as 20% Sunday afternoon and evening before jumping up to 40% Sunday night. However, the humidity is expected to drop to as low as 15-20% Monday.
Residents are urged to use caution with any potential ignition sources and equipment that can cause sparks. Outdoor burning should be avoided. Cigarette butts and matches should not be casually discarded.
🚩 A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of our area. Very dry and windy conditions are expected today into Monday. Conditions will be favorable for the rapid spread of any wildfires, so use caution with any potential fire ignition sources! #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/5esTaRSOcP— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 14, 2021
Strong winds will develop into this afternoon with gusts of 35-45 mph expected. A Wind Advisory is in effect until late this evening for portions of New Jersey and the southern Poconos where isolated tree damage or power outages are possible. #NJwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/Y3OuE9xLkC— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 14, 2021
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of the area. Very dry and windy conditions are expected Sunday into Monday. Conditions will be favorable for the rapid spread of any wildfires, so use caution with any potential ignition sources! #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/WoBGLJhiWT— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 13, 2021
Below is a complete forecast for Sunday and Monday, courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 54 degrees. Breezy with a northwest wind of 20-25 mph. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low around 24 degrees. Blustery with a northwest wind of 15-20 mph at night, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 42 degrees. Northwest wind of 10-15 mph. Increasing clouds at night with a low around 27 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
