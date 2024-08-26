Classes will end three hours early Tuesday and Wednesday at 63 Philly schools without proper AC

School was back in session for thousands of Philly students Monday, but many will end their second and third days of the new academic year early because of extreme heat.

The School District of Philadelphia announced three-hour early dismissals at 63 schools without adequate air conditioning Tuesday and Wednesday. All other schools will operate on a regular schedule.

The school district generally implements early dismissals when outside temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 85 degrees by noon. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 90 and 96 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The list of impacted schools includes:

Abram Jenks School

A.L. Fitzpatrick School

Alexander K. McClure School

AMY Northwest

Anna L. Lingelbach School

Bache-Martin School

Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School

Benjamin Franklin High School

Bridesburg Annex

Building 21

Castor Gardens Middle School

Charles W. Henry School

D. Newlin Fell School

Eliza B. Kirkbride School

Eleanor C. Emlen School

Ellwood School

Fox Chase School

Francis Hopkinson School

George W. Nebinger School

George Sharswood School

Gilbert Spruance School

Hamilton Disston School

Henry H. Houston School

Hill-Freedman World Academy

Isaac A. Sheppard School

J. Hampton Moore School

James G. Blaine School

James R. Ludlow School

James J. Sullivan School

John F. McCloskey School

John M. Patterson School

John S. Jenks School

Joseph W. Catharine School

Julia Ward Howe School

Kennedy C. Crossan School

Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy

Morton McMichael School

MYA

OEC Annex

Olney Elementary

Overbrook Elementary School

Parkway West

Paul L. Dunbar School

Rhawnhurst

Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School

Roosevelt Elementary School

Roxborough High School

SLA

South Philadelphia High School

Spring Garden School

Stephen Girard Elementary School

Tilden Middle School

The U School

Warren Harding Middle School

Watson Comly School

Weir Mitchell Elementary School

William H. Loesche School

William M. Meredith School

William Rowen School

William L. Sayre High School



The district has announced early dismissals during the first week of classes for the past two years as it works to upgrade cooling systems at dozens of school buildings. The number of impacted schools has shrunk, showing some signs of progress. While 100 schools closed early in 2022, that number dropped to 86 last year. The school district also received a $200,000 boost in its upgrading efforts this spring from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose donation will cover 10 city schools.