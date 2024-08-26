Classes will end three hours early Tuesday and Wednesday at 63 Philly schools without proper AC

August 26, 2024
School was back in session for thousands of Philly students Monday, but many will end their second and third days of the new academic year early because of extreme heat.
The School District of Philadelphia announced three-hour early dismissals at 63 schools without adequate air conditioning Tuesday and Wednesday. All other schools will operate on a regular schedule.
The school district generally implements early dismissals when outside temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 85 degrees by noon. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 90 and 96 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The list of impacted schools includes:
Abram Jenks School
A.L. Fitzpatrick School
Alexander K. McClure School
AMY Northwest
Anna L. Lingelbach School
Bache-Martin School
Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School
Benjamin Franklin High School
Bridesburg Annex
Building 21
Castor Gardens Middle School
Charles W. Henry School
D. Newlin Fell School
Eliza B. Kirkbride School
Eleanor C. Emlen School
Ellwood School
Fox Chase School
Francis Hopkinson School
George W. Nebinger School
George Sharswood School
Gilbert Spruance School
Hamilton Disston School
Henry H. Houston School
Hill-Freedman World Academy
Isaac A. Sheppard School
J. Hampton Moore School
James G. Blaine School
James R. Ludlow School
James J. Sullivan School
John F. McCloskey School
John M. Patterson School
John S. Jenks School
Joseph W. Catharine School
Julia Ward Howe School
Kennedy C. Crossan School
Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy
Morton McMichael School
MYA
OEC Annex
Olney Elementary
Overbrook Elementary School
Parkway West
Paul L. Dunbar School
Rhawnhurst
Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School
Roosevelt Elementary School
Roxborough High School
SLA
South Philadelphia High School
Spring Garden School
Stephen Girard Elementary School
Tilden Middle School
The U School
Warren Harding Middle School
Watson Comly School
Weir Mitchell Elementary School
William H. Loesche School
William M. Meredith School
William Rowen School
William L. Sayre High School
The district has announced early dismissals during the first week of classes for the past two years as it works to upgrade cooling systems at dozens of school buildings. The number of impacted schools has shrunk, showing some signs of progress. While 100 schools closed early in 2022, that number dropped to 86 last year. The school district also received a $200,000 boost in its upgrading efforts this spring from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose donation will cover 10 city schools.