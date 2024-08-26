More News:

August 26, 2024

Classes will end three hours early Tuesday and Wednesday at 63 Philly schools without proper AC

Dismissals for extreme heat have become a norm as the district works to upgrade cooling systems at dozens of buildings.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Schools
Early school dismissals Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

For the third year in a row, the School District of Philadelphia will end classes three hours early during the first week of classes at select schools without adequate air conditioning.

School was back in session for thousands of Philly students Monday, but many will end their second and third days of the new academic year early because of extreme heat.

The School District of Philadelphia announced three-hour early dismissals at 63 schools without adequate air conditioning Tuesday and Wednesday. All other schools will operate on a regular schedule. 

MORE: Woman charged for hopping fence by tiger cage at Cohanzick Zoo

The school district generally implements early dismissals when outside temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 85 degrees by noon. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 90 and 96 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The list of impacted schools includes:

Abram Jenks School
A.L. Fitzpatrick School
Alexander K. McClure School
AMY Northwest
Anna L. Lingelbach School
Bache-Martin School
Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School
Benjamin Franklin High School
Bridesburg Annex
Building 21
Castor Gardens Middle School
Charles W. Henry School
D. Newlin Fell School
Eliza B. Kirkbride School
Eleanor C. Emlen School
Ellwood School
Fox Chase School
Francis Hopkinson School
George W. Nebinger School
George Sharswood School
Gilbert Spruance School
Hamilton Disston School
Henry H. Houston School
Hill-Freedman World Academy
Isaac A. Sheppard School
J. Hampton Moore School
James G. Blaine School
James R. Ludlow School
James J. Sullivan School
John F. McCloskey School
John M. Patterson School
John S. Jenks School
Joseph W. Catharine School
Julia Ward Howe School
Kennedy C. Crossan School
Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy
Morton McMichael School
MYA
OEC Annex
Olney Elementary
Overbrook Elementary School
Parkway West
Paul L. Dunbar School
Rhawnhurst
Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School
Roosevelt Elementary School
Roxborough High School
SLA
South Philadelphia High School
Spring Garden School
Stephen Girard Elementary School
Tilden Middle School
The U School
Warren Harding Middle School
Watson Comly School
Weir Mitchell Elementary School
William H. Loesche School
William M. Meredith School
William Rowen School
William L. Sayre High School

The district has announced early dismissals during the first week of classes for the past two years as it works to upgrade cooling systems at dozens of school buildings. The number of impacted schools has shrunk, showing some signs of progress. While 100 schools closed early in 2022, that number dropped to 86 last year. The school district also received a $200,000 boost in its upgrading efforts this spring from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose donation will cover 10 city schools.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Schools Philadelphia HVAC Heat Schedules School District of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Philadelphia Fire Department truck in North Philly, police say

fire department truck crash

Sponsored

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Children's Health

Infectious diseases spike when kids return to school − here's what you can do about it

School Illness Prevention

Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds reveals why Rob McElhenney was cut from 'Deadpool'

Rob McElhenney Deadpool

Eagles

Jahan Dotson discusses trade being a 'shock,' joining talent-filled Eagles team

Jahan Dotson Eagles Press Conference

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

museum american revolution labor day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved