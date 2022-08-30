More News:

August 30, 2022

100 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures

The district’s protocol is to dismiss a school early or shift students to virtual learning if the temperature inside a building is expected to surpass 90 degrees

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Weather
Heat Early Dismissal Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Students at 100 Philadelphia public schools will be dismissed three hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme heat.

Just one day into the new year, students at 100 Philadelphia public schools will be released from class three hours early due to the extreme heat.

Officials said the early dismissals on Tuesday and Wednesday are happening at schools that lack sufficient cooling systems for the high temperatures.

All after school activities and sports at these facilities have been canceled, as well. The rest of the district will maintain a normal schedule.

“We realize that early dismissals, especially those made the day before, can present challenges for many families,” the district said. “Please know that these decisions, which we do not make lightly, are always made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”

The district’s protocol is to dismiss early or shift these schools to virtual learning if the temperature inside a building is expected to surpass 90 degrees.

At least one classroom in the district reached this threshold on Monday, when the high temperature was 91 degrees.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low nineties on Tuesday and the mid eighties on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.

Although the district installed 450 new air conditioning units over the summer, 57% of its schools lack adequate cooling systems, WHYY reported.

Brooke Lord, a parent in the district, told 6ABC her son's school does have air conditioning, but that it's still hot in his classroom.

"They're like window units, but the classrooms are so big they can't really cool them down all the way," she said.

Many schools lack the electrical capacity needed to install central air conditioning.

The district used to have a policy of shutting down all of its schools during extreme heat waves. In June, it was announced that for the new school year only buildings without adequate cooling systems will be shuttered.

A complete list of the schools with early dismissals can be found on the district’s website.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Weather Philadelphia HVAC Heat School District of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA station in Montgomery County named to National Register of Historic Places
Lansdale SEPTA historic

Sponsored

Penn Live Arts kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a Community Open House, September 16-17
Limited - Penn Live Arts

Illness

When COVID-19 or flu viruses kill, they often have an accomplice – bacterial infections
COVID-19 virus flu infection

Eagles

John McMullen: There's no need to overreact to a throwaway preseason game
Eagles-Dolphins-Nick-Sirianni-Mike-McDaniel-Preseason-August-2022

Food & Drink

Jose Garces to open new restaurant at the Cira Centre with cafe, wine shop
Garces Trading Company

Festivals

Celebrate the start of fall with pumpkin beer at Ardmore's new food festival
Fall for Ardmore Beer

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved