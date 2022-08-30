100 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures

Just one day into the new year, students at 100 Philadelphia public schools will be released from class three hours early due to the extreme heat.



Officials said the early dismissals on Tuesday and Wednesday are happening at schools that lack sufficient cooling systems for the high temperatures.

All after school activities and sports at these facilities have been canceled, as well. The rest of the district will maintain a normal schedule.

“We realize that early dismissals, especially those made the day before, can present challenges for many families,” the district said. “Please know that these decisions, which we do not make lightly, are always made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”

The district’s protocol is to dismiss early or shift these schools to virtual learning if the temperature inside a building is expected to surpass 90 degrees.

At least one classroom in the district reached this threshold on Monday, when the high temperature was 91 degrees.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low nineties on Tuesday and the mid eighties on Wednesday, the National Weather Service

.

Although the district installed 450 new air conditioning units over the summer, 57% of its schools lack adequate cooling systems, WHYY reported.

Brooke Lord, a parent in the district, told 6ABC her son's school does have air conditioning, but that it's still hot in his classroom.

"They're like window units, but the classrooms are so big they can't really cool them down all the way," she said.

Many schools lack the electrical capacity needed to install central air conditioning.

The district used to have a policy of shutting down all of its schools during extreme heat waves. In June, it was announced that for the new school year only buildings without adequate cooling systems will be shuttered.

A complete list of the schools with early dismissals can be found on the district’s website.