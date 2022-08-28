More News:

August 28, 2022

SEPTA station in Montgomery County named to National Register of Historic Places

Lansdale Station was one of nine properties chosen for the nationwide index by the National Park Service

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
Lansdale SEPTA historic Street View/Google Maps

Lansdale SEPTA Station, located in Montgomery County, was one of just nine properties chosen to be added to the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places.

A local SEPTA station is now recognized as part of a National Park Service index.

Lansdale Station in Montgomery County was one of just nine properties chosen to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

MORE: SEPTA announces Regional Rail schedule updates, including new Wawa station

The register is National Park Service's official list of historic places worthy of preservation, with a selection committee deciding which locations are worthy to be included. 

Construction of Lansdale Station, now situated on the Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail Line, began in 1902 and was open to the public in 1903. It replaced a combination passenger and freight depot that was build in 1868. 

The distinctive architectural features of the station remain similar to the way they were back in 1903, despite major restoration work by SEPTA during the 1990s. 

Lansdale Historical Society began its effort to place the station on the list more than two years ago, a process which involved extensive documentation of the building's history and explanation of its importance to the community.

The station's status on the register was originally announced in December. It was celebrated today as part of Lansdale Borough's Sesquicentennial Celebration. The dedication ceremony at the historic station featured guest speakers.

Lansdale Station is the 159th Montgomery County property to be included on the register, and the third in Lansdale. The other two are the Jenkins Homestead, added in 1977, and the Silk Factory Lofts, added in 2004.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Lansdale Montco Historic Montgomery County Trains Regional Rail Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Road closures to begin on Washington Avenue as long-awaited construction project gets underway
Washington Avenue Construction

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
Limited - Philly Shipyard

Illness

Paxlovid provides no benefits to younger adults with COVID-19, study finds
Paxlovid Efficacy COVID-19

Eagles

Report: Cowboys to lose LT Tyron Smith likely for 'multiple months'
082522TyronSmith2

Celebrities

From Hawkins to University City: 'Stranger Things' star spotted moving into Penn
Noah Schnapp Penn

Family-Friendly

Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival
Chestnut Hill Fall Festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved