Parks & Rec resource center offers Philly residents free access to gardening tools, compost and mulch

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation has launched a new hub aimed at helping city gardeners plant trees, grow fresh produce and tend to public green spaces.

The Agriculture Resource Center, located at the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center, offers multiple services to residents ages 18 and older. Philadelphians who sign up for a free membership gain access to a tool lending library featuring thousands of pieces of manual and specialized equipment. The center also distributes city-made compost, mulch and wood chips and offers an outdoor classroom for horticultural workshops.

These resources are intended to aid the Tree Tenders program, Park Friends groups, community gardens and other public projects. Parks & Rec is currently soliciting feedback from residents involved with these organizations to shape the public programming and tools offered at the center.

"The (center) stands as a testament to the principles of sharing and solidarity economies," said Ash Richards, the city's director of urban agriculture and manager of Farm Philly. "More than a resource hub, it reflects a commitment to investing in communities that have stewarded land and cared for their neighbors for generations. It is a catalyst for resilient, community-driven action."

The new resource hub is the first capital project from the city's 10-year urban agriculture plan, designed to support city gardeners and farmers and boost all residents' access to fresh, locally grown food. It debuted in 2023.

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