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April 22, 2026

Police ID man accused of intentionally driving car into police headquarters

Dieufort Joly, a 26-year-old who lives in Northeast Philadelphia, has been changed with six counts of aggravated assault.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Arrests Investigations
Police HQ crash Google Maps/Street View

A driver ran through the lobby of Philadelphia Police Department's 2nd District headquarters on Castor Avenue, above.

A man accused of intentionally driving an SUV into the Philadelphia Police Department's 2nd District headquarters was identified Wednesday as Dieufort Joly of Northeast Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old was traveling southbound on Castor Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday before sharply turning and crashing into the front of the Northeast Philly building on the 7300 block of Castor Avenue, causing “extensive damage" and injuring six people. The motive remains under investigation, officials said.

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After the incident, the driver exited his vehicle and walked onto the street where police apprehended him. He was brought to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for medical treatment and released into police custody. 

Six people in the lobby awaiting police assistance at the time of the collision suffered minor injuries from debris. Police said there is “extensive damage, but not structural damage” to the building.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel called the crash an “absolute deliberate act” during a news conference Tuesday. 

Joly has a Haitian passport, lives in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood and had no prior arrest record in Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday. Before the crash Tuesday, officers had been dispatched to report to a domestic dispute between Joly and his father over the sale of a car and the possibility of returning to Haiti, Krasner said. 

Joly was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and related charges. His bail was set at $1.7 million, and he was also ordered to surrender his passport.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 11.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arrests Investigations Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Car Crashes Larry Krasner Northeast Philadelphia

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