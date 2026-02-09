More than 100 vendors will bring decades of vintage fashion to Oaks

More than 100 vendors will gather for the 18th edition of The Philly Vintage Flea on Sunday, March 29, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The one-day event celebrates vintage men’s and women’s clothing spanning the 1940s through the 2000s. Organizers describe it as a large-scale buy-sell-trade marketplace, with each vendor curating their own pop-up-style booth filled with secondhand and retro finds.

Inventory ranges widely in era and price. While rare pieces may carry premium tags, some items start at $1. Most purchases typically fall between $10 and $50, depending on brand, condition and demand.

Early bird ticket holders may enter from 10 a.m. to noon, two hours before general admission begins. General admission runs from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are nonrefundable, and children 12 and under are admitted free.

Sunday, March 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Avenue

Oaks, PA 19456

