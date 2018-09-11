More Health:

September 11, 2018

PHL airport now has three breastfeeding pods for nursing mothers

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Breastfeeding
mamava PHL Philadelphia International Airport/for PhillyVoice

Above is the new Mamava Lactation Suite located in Terminal F at Philadelphia International Airport. This pod offers a private and comfortable place for mothers to breastfeed their children, and it is accessed using the Mamava app on a smartphone.

Terminal A, one of Philadelphia International Airport's busiest terminals for international traffic, has added a breastfeeding pod for nursing mothers who are traveling.

The pod is the third Mamava lactation suite to be set up in the airport after one premiered in Terminal F earlier this year. A second suite was opened in Terminal B/C last month.

The new Mamava pod is close to gate A-15 and, like the others, includes a locking door, fold-down table, outlets, bench, and enough space to accommodate luggage and a stroller. 

PHL also has a Minute Suites area in the Terminal A-B link that gives breastfeeding or pumping mothers some privacy. 

Airport CEO Chellie Cameron said the first lactation suite in Terminal F was popular enough to call for the addition of the two new suites. The change is just the latest in spaces for traveling mothers in Philadelphia, after Amtrak 30th Street Station was installed with a Mamava pod in the spring. The 30th Street suite began with a push from two petitioning mothers in Philadelphia last year.

“Our goals are to provide some 81,000 daily passengers with an enjoyable experience while they travel through our airport," Cameron said in a press release.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

