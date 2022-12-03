U.S. Marshals and FBI warn of scammers impersonating agents in the Philadelphia area

The U.S. Marshal Services and FBI are warning people, including in the Philadelphia area, of scammers allegedly impersonating law enforcement and trying to lure money from victims.

The national agencies urge people to report any suspicions to their local FBI offices.

Specifically, in the Philadelphia area, there have been scams involving impersonating a Customs and Border Protection officer. Victims are told the CBP has obtained illegal substances sent from Mexico, or Colombia addressed to the victims. The scammers tell people that accounts associated with them have wired money to either of the two countries. The scammers are using old addresses, phone numbers other information to appear credible. Any victims are told they must pay the U.S. Treasury or another agency. After that call, a second impersonator pretending to be a U.S. Marshal follows up, posing as a CBP agent and demanding payments with the threat of arrest without paying the fines. Scammers can manipulate the phone system to make their phone numbers appear authentic to law enforcement agencies.

