More Health:

June 21, 2023

Coalition that aims to improve diversity among Philly's doctors receives grant from IBX Foundation

The Alliance of Minority Physicians, formed by Penn Medicine and CHOP, has tripled the number of residents and fellows from underrepresented groups in the health systems' training programs

By PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Diversity
Diversity Doctors Philly Source/Pixabay.com

Research suggests there are clear health benefits when doctors and patients share the same race or ethnicity. But Black and Hispanic people are underrepresented in the physician workforce.

The Alliance of Minority Physicians, a coalition formed by the University of Pennsylvania Health System and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to improve diversity within the physician workforce, has been given a grant by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation to boost its efforts citywide. 

The Alliance helps the health systems recruit, retain, mentor and engage medical students from underrepresented groups. Since its founding in 2012, the number of residents and fellows from underrepresented groups in Penn Medicine and CHOP training programs has tripled. 

MORE HEALTHMost drownings among young children occur in backyard pools; here's how to keep them safe as they swim

But there remains room for improvement. Just 5.7% of doctors in the U.S. identify as Black or African American, according to the latest data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. By contrast, about 12% of the U.S. population is Black. Similarly, only 6.9% of physicians identify as Hispanic despite Hispanic people making up 18.9% of the U.S. population. 

This lack of diversity within the health care workforce contributes to health disparities in the U.S., health experts say. Research suggests there are clear benefits when doctors and patients share the same race or ethnicity. Studies show this leads to improved medication adherence, shorter wait times for treatment, shared decision-making and better patient perceptions of treatment decisions, among other benefits. 

The grant from the IBX Foundation was given through its Institute for Health Equity, created last year to address police and practices that have harmed underserved communities. The amount of the grant was not disclosed. 

"The expansion of the UPHS-CHOP Alliance of Minority Physicians model is one of the ways we are committed to address equity in medicine through the IBC Foundation Institute for Health Equity," said Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation. "With 1 out of every 6 U.S. doctors trained in Philadelphia, scaling this model better addresses disparities in the physician workforce." 

"This funding helps catalyze the UPHS-CHOP Alliance of Minority Physicians' efforts in engaging students underrepresented in medicine to support the diversity of medical students throughout the region – with a goal that all students realize their full potential as future physicians and leaders," added Dr. Iris Reyes, founder and faculty advisor for AMP. 

"Through this new AMP initiative, we are seeking to utilize evidence-based principles and the groundwork of a decade of experience to engage Philadelphia’s medical students in envisioning what their career can look like. We are looking forward to supporting them as they blaze the path toward realizing their potential as future clinical and physician scientists across all specialties."

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Health News Diversity Philadelphia CHOP IBX Doctors Physicians Penn Medicine Independence Blue Cross Racial Justice

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Limited - Cooper Aerial at night

Cooper University Hospital awarded spring 2023 ‘A’ hospital safety grade from Leapfrog Group

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard could become permanent under new bill
Roosevelt Blvd Speed Cameras

Adult Health

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Pazionis-RT.png

Eagles

NFL releases important dates: Here's what they mean to the Eagles
062023RogerGoodellJeffreyLurie

Food & Drink

New spirits company created by Cape May Brewing Co. debuts Beach Blends cocktails
Cape May Spirits

Entertainment

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will bring their Restless Leg Tour to Philly this winter
Tina Fey Amy Poehler

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved