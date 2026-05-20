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May 20, 2026

Influencer conference PIMCON returns this fall with panels and networking

The Oct. 10 event at Vault XXVII will feature speakers, workshops and creator-focused experiences for influencers, brands and media professionals.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Conferences Influencers
PIMCON 2025 Photo Provided Courtesy/Philly Influencer Mixer Conference (2025)

PIMCON will return to Philadelphia on Oct. 10 with panels, networking events and creator-focused programming.

PIMCON, the Philly Influencer Mixer Conference, will return to Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 10, for a day of panels, networking events and workshops focused on the creator industry.

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vault XXVII and will bring together influencers, entrepreneurs, media professionals and brands from around the region.

Hosted by Philly Influencer Mixer founder Davida Lovelace and co-hosted by Aunyéa Lachelle, the event will feature speakers, breakout sessions and interactive experiences aimed at helping creators grow their platforms and businesses.

Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas will deliver the opening welcome address. Olympian and motivational speaker Priscilla Loomis will serve as the keynote speaker.

Panels throughout the day will cover topics including creator burnout, mental health, brand partnerships and building a business beyond social media. Speakers and moderators include Sabir M. Peele, Jen Su, Josh Moore, Kenny Screven, Kaitlin Brown, Toi Storr, Alex and Mike Rubino-Nelson, Alex Peay, Ciara Strickland and Candice Nguyen.

Representatives from Visit Philadelphia, Philly PR Girl and Philadelphia Fashion Week also are scheduled to participate in panel discussions.

In addition to the talks and workshops, attendees will have access to a creator studio with professional lighting and styled backdrops, a headshot studio and networking spaces throughout the venue. The conference also will include live interviews with creators discussing their experiences in the industry.

The conference will end with a networking party for attendees, while VIP tickets include additional perks and lounge access.

Early-bird pricing is available through June 26, with general admission tickets starting at $110. VIP tickets cost $225, while early-bird VIP tickets have sold out. Additional information is available through Philly Influencer Mixer.

PIMCON

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vault XXVII
27 N 11th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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