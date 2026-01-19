More Events:

January 19, 2026

The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse

The cocktail lounge is now serving espresso martinis and Valentine’s-themed cocktails in a pink, photo-friendly setting.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Valentine's Day Food & Drink
Pink Elephant Valentines Day Pop Up Lindsey Dubin Photogarphy/For The Elephant Restaurant & Bar

Pink Elephant is back with love-themed drinks and decor.

The Elephant Restaurant & Bar has revived its Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up, transforming the Rittenhouse Square cocktail lounge into a love-themed destination for date nights and Galentine’s outings.

The installation features pink and red decor, heart-filled displays and photo-friendly backdrops throughout the velvet-draped space.

Valentines Day Drink Pink ElephantLindsey Dubin Photography/For The Elephant Restaurant & Bar

Pink Elephant is now serving Valentine’s-themed drinks.


The Elephant bills itself as Philadelphia’s first espresso martini bar and offers more than 10 variations on the classic cocktail, along with Valentine’s-themed specialty drinks during the seasonal installation. Visitors can also order from a menu of New American small plates, flatbreads, salads and entrées.

Hours are Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Pink Elephant Valentine's Pop-Up

Now open
The Elephant Restaurant & Bar
1500 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Valentine's Day Food & Drink The Elephant Rittenhosue Square

Videos

Featured

Valentines Day Drink Pink Elephant

The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Drexel scientists may have found a use for mosquitoes in 3D printing

Drexel Mosquitoes 3D Printing

Valentine's Day

Pink Elephant pop-up is back

Pink Elephant Valentines Day Pop Up

Prevention

'Shared decision-making' for childhood vaccines sounds empowering – but it may mean less access for some families

Shared Decision Making

Arts & Culture

City unveils 22 Liberty Bells replicas that honor Philly neighborhoods

bells unveiling 2

Festivals

Philly Bierfest returns Feb. 28 with German-style beer, food and live music

Bierfest Beer 2026

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved