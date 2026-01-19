The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse

The Elephant Restaurant & Bar has revived its Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up, transforming the Rittenhouse Square cocktail lounge into a love-themed destination for date nights and Galentine’s outings.

The installation features pink and red decor, heart-filled displays and photo-friendly backdrops throughout the velvet-draped space.

Lindsey Dubin Photography/For The Elephant Restaurant & Bar Lindsey Dubin Photography/For The Elephant Restaurant & Bar Pink Elephant is now serving Valentine’s-themed drinks.



The Elephant bills itself as Philadelphia’s first espresso martini bar and offers more than 10 variations on the classic cocktail, along with Valentine’s-themed specialty drinks during the seasonal installation. Visitors can also order from a menu of New American small plates, flatbreads, salads and entrées.

Hours are Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Now open

The Elephant Restaurant & Bar

1500 Locust Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.