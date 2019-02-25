More Health:

February 25, 2019

Study finds potentially carcinogenic weed killer ingredient in these popular beer and wine brands

What were you sipping on this weekend?

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Alcohol
generic beer weed killer study unsplash Julia Nastogadka/Unsplash

What do Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser, Stella Artois, Guinness, Sam Adams, Sierra Nevada, Sutter Home Merlot and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon all have in common?

Aside from being some of the most-sipped alcoholic beverages, a new study found they all contain low levels of the herbicide glyphosate, the active ingredients in the weed killer Roundup

The beverage study, conducted by grassroots advocacy group U.S. PIRG, says that “the levels of glyphosate we found are not necessarily dangerous, but are still concerning given the potential health risks,” PIRG said.

RELATED READ: Here's how alcohol affects the quality of your sleep

Glyphosate is a probable human carcinogen, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization.

Noting the recent report's acknowledgment that levels are below EPA-established levels for beverages, a spokesperson for the Beer Institute, a national trade association, told USA Today:

"Our members work with farmers who go to great lengths to raise their crops sustainably and safely ... and the results of the most recent federal testing showed farmers’ use of glyphosate falls well below federal limits."

A spokesperson for the Wine Institute told the newspaper: 

"An adult would have to drink more than 140 glasses of wine a day containing the highest glyphosate level measured just to reach the level that California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) has identified as 'No Significant Risk Level.'" 

The discovery is noteworthy because weed killer products, like Roundup, are prohibited in the making of organic beers and wines. That said, glyphosate was discovered in three of the four organic alcoholic beverages tested, according to PIRG. 

The Brewers Association, which represents more than 4,900 small and independent craft brewers, said in a statement: “Brewers do not want glyphosate used on barley or any raw brewing material, and the barley grower organizations have also come out strongly against glyphosate.”

"With a federal court looking at the connection between Roundup and cancer today, we believe this is the perfect time to shine a spotlight on glyphosate," said Kara Cook-Schultz, lead author of the study. "This chemical could prove a true risk to so many Americans' health, and they should know that it is everywhere — including in many of their favorite drinks."

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Alcohol United States Cancer Beer Wine Roundup

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' worst 20 draft picks over the last 20 years
022419MarcusSmith

Celebrities

Q&A with Jonathan Van Ness from 'Queer Eye' ahead of his 'Road to Beijing' tour
Jonathan Van Ness

Environment

Pennsylvania state rep: We need carbon dioxide because I like vegetables
Daryl Metcalfe Pennsylvania

Flyers

What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more
022419_wayne-simmonds-1_usat

Illness

Days before heading to ER, patients Google symptoms, illnesses
Google_Search_Computer

Travel

Travel and Adventure Show returning to Philly with tips from top travel experts
passport

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved