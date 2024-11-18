More News:

November 18, 2024

Airplane crashes into parked aircraft at Doylestown Airport

Three people sustained injuries and were sent to local hospitals for evaluation, investigators say.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
A pilot who was in the middle of a go around crashed his plane into another aircraft at Doylestown Airport on Monday afternoon, the FAA says.

A single-engine plane crashed into another aircraft at Doylestown Airport on Monday afternoon, investigators said.

Initial reports from the Federal Aviation Administration indicate the Beechcraft Bonanza was attempting a go around — a maneuver in which the pilot aborts a landing and flies further up to make another attempt — when the collision occurred. It struck a parked Cessna 310H aircraft, which was unoccupied, before coming to a stop. 

First responders were dispatched to the scene around 12:21 p.m. The three passengers on board the Beechcraft Bonanza sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, police said.

Buckingham Township police did not offer further details on the injured passengers.

The FAA is conducting an investigation into the crash. The agency typically posts accident reports to its website the next business day following collisions.

