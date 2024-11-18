More News:

King of Prussia Mall adding Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, toy store Camp and other shops

Next year, the much-anticipated Eataly Italian food hall and Netflix House entertainment venue are opening inside the Montgomery County shopping destination.

The King of Prussia Mall has a new slate of stores and restaurants opening in the coming months, including the tropical-themed restaurant Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar and a toy store called Camp.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar is known for its tropical cocktails and island-themed menu. The restaurant primarily has locations in California and Florida. It will open in the Montgomery County mall's Connector next to the Savor Food Court.

Camp is described as a "magical retail experience for the whole family," selling toys, games and apparel for all ages. The store's products include Disney-branded items and toys from favorites like "Bluey," Pokémon and "PAW Patrol." Camp also will be located in the Connector when it opens this winter.

Other planned openings include the organic Italian gelato shop Amorino Gelato, the Korean hot-pot restaurant KPot and Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn. Swatch, the Swiss watch brand, is remodeling its store and rolling out new watches and jewelry.

Several other stores also have opened recently, including footwear brand Kizik, activewear brand Offline by Aerie and luxury fashion brand Oak + Fort.

Next year is expected to be a banner year for the King of Prussia Mall and the surrounding shopping district. The Italian restaurant and marketplace Eataly will open its food hall some time in 2025 and Netflix House — a restaurant and entertainment venue focused on the streaming giant's original shows — will open at the former Lord & Taylor department store next fall.

