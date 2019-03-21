More Health:

March 21, 2019

Ready for an extra ab challenge? Try this simple plank variation

Once you try it, you'll never go back to the standard method

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
plank variation palms up Bruce Mars/Pexels

Planks are pretty much the gold standard when it comes to core workouts — especially since most experts agree that we should avoid sit-ups like the plague

While plank variations can get fancy — with weights, leg lifts, arm raises and all sorts of other feats of core strength — just about everyone has done a good ol’ forearm plank. You know, the one where you hold your back straight, with your belly button pulled in, and palms flat on your mat. You hold that for a few sets of 30 to 60 seconds and you feel great about your ab strength.

A teeny, tiny tweak will make the regular old plank a little more challenging: when in elbow plank, flip your hands over so your palms are facing up.

RELATED READ: What it means to 'engage your core'

Pressing through an elbow plank with palms facing down will help keep back muscles engaged and clasping hands together in a fist will enlist your chest muscles to help stabilize you, but flipping your hands over will make your plank even more about the core, Cassandra Bodlak, a health coach explains to Popsugar:

“Performing a plank with palms up [will] disengage some of the support from the muscles of the hand and forearm," she says.

"It takes the pronator teres (one of the major forearm muscles) and positions it in what is called the 'anatomical position' (palms forward when standing, palms up when prone in a plank), which is the most desirable position in which to function," Cassandra explains. "We are all busy typing on keyboards these days, encouraging a particular position of the forearm: palms down. Simply repositioning the forearms in your plank helps to create a balance."

Yes, leaving it to your ab muscles to hold you up is more challenging. Palm-up also helps unround your hunched-over shoulders. 

Here's a brief video how-to if you aren't sure how to do a plank, let alone a palms-up plank:

 

 Or check out Greatist's list of 47 fun plank variations for a "killer core."
Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise United States Abdomen Workouts

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Fitness

We tried it: A kettlebell-infused barre class in Manayunk
Carroll - Kettlebarre at Wall Cycling Studio

Controversies

Paralegal: Center City law firm fired me for complaining about sexual harassment, bullying
Veronica Fortunato

Entertainment

Here are the best FCC complaints on Adam Levine's nudity at the Super Bowl
Adam Levine at the Super Bowl

Food & Drink

This is when the Mutter Museum's pop-up beer garden returns
Carroll - Mutter Museum

Food and Drink

St. Joe's professor lauds Newark, Pittsburgh as homes of exceptional European cuisine, skips Philly
PierogieEggTart

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Landover, MD team edition
032019BruceAllen

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved