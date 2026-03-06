More Events:

March 06, 2026

A houseplant expo marketplace is coming to Oaks for Plantella X

The one-day event on March 15 will feature rare plants, workshops and a meet-and-greet with influencer The Plant Papi.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
GPE Plantella photo Photo Credit/Carol Trinchinato Photography

Plantella X will take place March 15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

Plant lovers, collectors and aspiring plant parents will head to Oaks later this month when Plantella X brings a day of rare plants, vendors and plant care tips to the area.

The one-day event will take place March 15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, turning the venue into a marketplace dedicated to houseplants. Visitors can browse rare plants, planters, terrariums and other plant-inspired goods from specialty plant shops and growers.

Organizers say vendors will travel from across the Northeast, with sellers curated to offer a wide range of plants and products for both experienced collectors and first-time plant parents.

Programming throughout the day will include plant care lectures and educational sessions, along with a meet-and-greet appearance from plant influencer The Plant Papi.

Additional activities include a curated orchid display from the Southeast Pennsylvania Orchid Society, face painting and live tattoo sessions from Get Ink Tattoo.

General admission is $15 and will be available at the door. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

Plantella X

Sunday, March 15
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
General admission: $15

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

