More Health:

June 13, 2019

4 cases of sepsis – 1 fatal – tied to bacteria-ridden blood platelet transfusions

The CDC launched an investigation into a cluster of infections

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Sepsis
platelet transfusion sepsis cases Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

All four patients began showing symptoms of infection within hours.

Between May and October 2018, four cases of sepsis followed patients' platelet transfusion — one resulting in death — and are now under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, however, the public health agency published its preliminary findings of the investigation, which continues.

Experts know that bacterial contamination of platelets is possible, though rare — one in 5,000 platelet units —but pose a serious risk. CNN spoke with Dr. Amesh Adalja, spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, who explained there is always a risk of infection when dealing with blood transfusions, but "in general, our blood supply is very safe.”

RELATED READ: Bats are main culprit behind U.S. rabies cases

In these four cases, the CDC has pinpointed the bacteria strains to be Acinetobacter calcoaceticus-baumannii complex (ACBC) and Staphylococcus saprophyticus. It is possible the bacteria could have stemmed from a common source — an aspect still under investigation by the CDC.

The cases occurred in three states — California, Utah (location of the fatal case) and Connecticut, where two patients were infected. Interestingly, according to the report, all patients who were infected began showing symptoms — including fevers and low blood pressure — within hours of the transfusion.

Moving forward, the CDC suggests that “clinicians need to monitor for sepsis after platelet transfusions even after implementation of bacterial mitigation strategies and immediately report adverse reactions to platelet suppliers and hemovigilance systems.”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Sepsis United States Blood CDC Infection

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Do the Phillies even have the prospects to make blockbuster trades?
072318_Adonis-Medina_usat

Investigations

Police say man died in jump from Borgata hotel window in Atlantic City
Borgata Atlantic City Jump death Parking Lot

Sixers

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury will have long-term repercussions for entire NBA
Durant Warriors Raptors

Penn Museum

How do you move an ancient 25,000 pound sphinx? Very carefully.
Carroll - Moving the Sphinx of the Pharaoh Ramses II at Penn Museum

Adult Health

What’s the difference between acetaminophen and ibuprofen?
Ibuprofren Motrin

Lawsuits

N.J. comedian gets $4.1 million for neo-Nazi site's Ariana Grande bombing smear
Dean Obeidallah

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved