March 15, 2020

Players vote to approve NFL's collective bargaining agreement proposal

By Jimmy Kempski
NFL players and owners will have labor peace for the next 10 years.

The NFL Players Association announced on Sunday that they have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement proposed by the NFL's owners. It ended up being a closer vote than anticipated:

The biggest changes going forward will be that the NFL will move to a 17-game schedule (to be determined how soon that will occur), as well as a 14-team playoff system (7 teams per conference). In return, the players will be given a larger slice of the revenue pie, which will lead to a significant rise in the salary cap.

The NFL will now have "labor peace" for the next 10 years.

In terms of the immediate impact this will have on the Philadelphia Eagles, presumably this new CBA will once again allow for players to be released with a June 1 designation. With such a designation, the Eagles will be able to release wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and spread the resulting $26 million in dead money over two years, lessening the impact on their 2020 cap.

The next order of business for the NFL and the NFLPA will be whether or not the start of the new league year (and in turn, free agency) will be delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

UPDATE: The new CBA will indeed (reportedly) include June 1 designations.

UPDATE No. 2: The 17-game schedule won't begin until at least 2021. The 14-team playoff will begin in 2020.

UPDATE No. 3: The 2020 salary cap will be $198.2 million. OverTheCap.com has the Eagles with $41,800,800 in cap space on a projected cap of $200,000,000. With a cap of $198,200,000, according to OverTheCap's numbers, the Eagles' cap number would be $40,000,800, pending the minimum salary increases, which will lower that number further.

