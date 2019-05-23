More Culture:

May 23, 2019

Please meet the Pet of the Week: Reese

A loving cat who is a survivor

By PhillyVoice Staff
Reese is looking for a cat-friendly home.

This week's Pet of the Week is a sweet calico who has a dramatic rescue in her past. 

Please meet Reese.

Reese was rescued on a cold November night.


NAME:      Reese

AGE:          2 years-old

BREED:     Calico (Domestic Shorthaired)

TEMPERMENT: Shy, gentle, and very loving

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Reese is a stunningly beautiful and sweet natured two-year-old calico female. Street Tails rescued her after she gave birth to a litter of kittens outside on a frigid November night. Sadly, only two of the kittens survived. When Reese first came into her foster home, she was apprehensive in regards to people and who she could trust.

Luckily, thanks to her committed foster mom who showed her love and kindness, Reese has blossomed into a playful and affectionate young cat over the past few months. Reese’s ideal forever family would be patient and loving with some cat experience. Please consider adopting Reese and give her the home she deserves.

Applications can found at streettails.org! 

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

