Please meet the Pet of the Week: Reese

This week's Pet of the Week is a sweet calico who has a dramatic rescue in her past.

Please meet Reese.

Source/Street Tails Reese was rescued on a cold November night.

NAME: Reese

AGE: 2 years-old

BREED: Calico (Domestic Shorthaired)

TEMPERMENT: Shy, gentle, and very loving

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Reese is a stunningly beautiful and sweet natured two-year-old calico female. Street Tails rescued her after she gave birth to a litter of kittens outside on a frigid November night. Sadly, only two of the kittens survived. When Reese first came into her foster home, she was apprehensive in regards to people and who she could trust.

Luckily, thanks to her committed foster mom who showed her love and kindness, Reese has blossomed into a playful and affectionate young cat over the past few months. Reese’s ideal forever family would be patient and loving with some cat experience. Please consider adopting Reese and give her the home she deserves.

Applications can found at streettails.org!