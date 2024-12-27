Please Touch Museum to host 'snowed in' night for adults with a DJ, themed cocktails and trivia

The Please Touch Museum is inviting adults to unleash their inner child at an evening play date for grown-ups.

The institute will host the second event in its Museum Nights series, a program for guests ages 21 and over, on Friday, Jan. 31. The parties are designed to help adults "embrace their sense of play and wonder" through the museum's exhibits, which include toy cars, a carousel and a full-service kiddie grocery store. While the inaugural bash in June was a nostalgic celebration of the '90s, its sequel will take on a "snowed in" theme.

Like all Museum Nights, this one will offer a cash bar with themed cocktails and live entertainment. DJ Mr. Geek’d will lead a dance party in Hamilton Hall, while quizmaster Jake Strong will host a trivia contest. (Hint: The questions are all about fire and ice.) Guests can also make their own crafts at stations throughout the museum or glide across an indoor skating rink for an extra $5. Both floors of the museum will be open for exploring.

The $45 ticket includes a welcome drink and unlimited rides on the Dentzel Carousel. Space is still available, but be warned: The last Museum Night sold out.

Friday, Jan. 31 | 7-11 p.m.Tickets $45 | Members $40Please Touch Museum4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia

