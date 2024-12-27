More Events:

December 27, 2024

Please Touch Museum to host 'snowed in' night for adults with a DJ, themed cocktails and trivia

The shrine to toys and play will also offer free carousel rides and an indoor skating rink for an extra $5 on Friday, Jan. 31.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
Please Touch Museum Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Please Touch Museum's ongoing series of adult programming returns Friday, Jan. 31. The 'snowed in' party includes unlimited rides on the Dentzel Carousel.

The Please Touch Museum is inviting adults to unleash their inner child at an evening play date for grown-ups.

The institute will host the second event in its Museum Nights series, a program for guests ages 21 and over, on Friday, Jan. 31. The parties are designed to help adults "embrace their sense of play and wonder" through the museum's exhibits, which include toy cars, a carousel and a full-service kiddie grocery store. While the inaugural bash in June was a nostalgic celebration of the '90s, its sequel will take on a "snowed in" theme. 

MORE: Mummers Parade 2025: Road closures, parking restrictions and how to watch

Like all Museum Nights, this one will offer a cash bar with themed cocktails and live entertainment. DJ Mr. Geek’d will lead a dance party in Hamilton Hall, while quizmaster Jake Strong will host a trivia contest. (Hint: The questions are all about fire and ice.) Guests can also make their own crafts at stations throughout the museum or glide across an indoor skating rink for an extra $5. Both floors of the museum will be open for exploring.

The $45 ticket includes a welcome drink and unlimited rides on the Dentzel Carousel. Space is still available, but be warned: The last Museum Night sold out. 

Museum Nights: Snowed In

Friday, Jan. 31 | 7-11 p.m.
Tickets $45 | Members $40
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Ice Skating Please Touch Museum Cocktails Trivia Fairmount Park West Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Development

Restoration proposals for Norristown's Airy Street Prison sought

Airy Street Prison

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Holiday

Watch a behind-the-scenes look at the Philly Specials delivering gifts

Philly Specials presents

Health News

Removing a splinter? Treating a wart? If a doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery

Surgery Billing

Entertainment

Martin Lawrence, Deon Cole are among Jan. comedy shows highlights

Martin Lawrence comedy January

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved