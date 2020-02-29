More Sports:

February 29, 2020

Podcast: Jason Peters vs. Andre Dillard, and Eagles free agency

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Is Andre Dillard not ready to be the Eagles' starting LT?

We recorded BGN Radio episode No. 107 on Friday, so my apologies for not getting it up quickly. Here's what Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed within:

• Jason Peters might be back? Doug Pederson emphatically said he wants him back, though Howie Roseman was a little more bland in his support of that notion.

  1. It's a huge bummer if so, because it really only means one thing, that Andre Dillard isn't ready. 
  2. There was a perception was that Dillard wasn't great initially, but got a lot better. Are we too forgiving of his awful performance at RT?
  3. Cowboys tape was bad. Vikings and Seahawks tape was awful. Very passive as a player.

• Howie all but confirms that the Eagles are going to be active in free agency.

  1. They have cap space.
  2. They have major holes they didn't have the last two offseasons.
  3. No comp picks of value to gain.

• Does Doug have full control over his coaching staff?

  1. He says yes, another report says that Doug told Groh that he'd be back.
  2. Does it even matter? Does anyone even care if Doug picks his staff or not? 

• WR Combine workouts: Who helped themselves, and who hurt themselves?

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

