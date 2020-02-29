Podcast: Jason Peters vs. Andre Dillard, and Eagles free agency

February 29, 2020
We recorded BGN Radio episode No. 107 on Friday, so my apologies for not getting it up quickly. Here's what Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed within:
• Jason Peters might be back? Doug Pederson emphatically said he wants him back, though Howie Roseman was a little more bland in his support of that notion.
• Howie all but confirms that the Eagles are going to be active in free agency.
• Does Doug have full control over his coaching staff?
• WR Combine workouts: Who helped themselves, and who hurt themselves?
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.
