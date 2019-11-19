More Events:

November 19, 2019

Porta in Center City to sell Christmas trees

Enjoy Neapolitan pizzas, plus beer or wine and leave with a tree

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Christmas Trees
Porta selling Christmas trees Photo by Denisse Leon/on Unsplash

Porta in Center City is selling Christmas trees again this holiday season.

Starting on Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy pizza and wine at Porta and leave with a tree to take home. 

Starting on Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy pizza and wine at Porta and leave with a tree to take home.

RELATED: Free tree-lighting celebrations in Philly to check out this holiday season | Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls

For $60, you'll get two pizzas (choose from marinara, margherita or meatball), a carafe of house wine (choose from white, red or rosé) or a pitcher of domestic beer and a 3 to 4-foot tall Christmas tree. If you'd prefer a 5 to 6-foot tall tree, the total will be $80.

Pizza at PortaCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

The margarita pizza at Porta in Center City.

The holiday deal will be available Sunday through Thursday from open to close, and on Friday and Saturday from open to 6 p.m.

Porta is located at 1216 Chestnut St.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

