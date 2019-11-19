Porta in Center City to sell Christmas trees

November 19, 2019
The restaurant Porta in Center City is selling Christmas trees again this holiday season.
Starting on Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy pizza and wine at Porta and leave with a tree to take home.
For $60, you'll get two pizzas (choose from marinara, margherita or meatball), a carafe of house wine (choose from white, red or rosé) or a pitcher of domestic beer and a 3 to 4-foot tall Christmas tree. If you'd prefer a 5 to 6-foot tall tree, the total will be $80.
Porta is located at 1216 Chestnut St.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.