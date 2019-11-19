Porta in Center City to sell Christmas trees

The restaurant Porta in Center City is selling Christmas trees again this holiday season.

Starting on Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy pizza and wine at Porta and leave with a tree to take home.

For $60, you'll get two pizzas (choose from marinara, margherita or meatball), a carafe of house wine (choose from white, red or rosé) or a pitcher of domestic beer and a 3 to 4-foot tall Christmas tree. If you'd prefer a 5 to 6-foot tall tree, the total will be $80.

Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates The margarita pizza at Porta in Center City.

The holiday deal will be available Sunday through Thursday from open to close, and on Friday and Saturday from open to 6 p.m.

Porta is located at 1216 Chestnut St.

