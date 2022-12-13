More Sports:

December 13, 2022

Post Flight: Eagles dominate Giants to move to 12-1

By Shamus Clancy
Welcome to Post Flight.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 14: Eagles 48, Giants 22

"What more can you say? The Philadelphia Eagles destroyed another football team. Clearly the best team in the NFL, the Eagles moved through another team with ease  this time the New York Giants. It's hard to find anything negative to say about this team in Philadelphia, as Garry Cobb  former NFL linebacker and current FOX 29 analyst  joins us to look at all the good, because it's all good!" - Shander


Shamus Clancy
