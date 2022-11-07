Post Flight: Eagles remain the NFL's lone undefeated team

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.



From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Week 9: Eagles 29, Texans 17

"Welcome back to Post Flight where we take a long look at this season so far. Evan Macy from PhillyVoice Sports joins us to look back at a magical run so far for the Eagles, what we can expect moving forward, and some tough choices on which Eagles award may come true. We also hit on one of the worst Saturdays in Philadelphia Sports history.” - Shander



If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.