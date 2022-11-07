More Sports:

November 07, 2022

Post Flight: Eagles remain the NFL's lone undefeated team

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Miles-Sanders-Eagles-Texans-2022 Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports

Eagles running back Miles Sanders celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 9: Eagles 29, Texans 17

"Welcome back to Post Flight where we take a long look at this season so far. Evan Macy from PhillyVoice Sports joins us to look back at a magical run so far for the Eagles, what we can expect moving forward, and some tough choices on which Eagles award may come true. We also hit on one of the worst Saturdays in Philadelphia Sports history.” - Shander

If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.


Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Post Flight

Videos

Featured

Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise

Just In

Must Read

Crime

5 men charged in gun trafficking ring operating in Bucks and Montgomery Counties
Gun trafficking ring busted in Montgomery and Bucks Counties

Sponsored

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Opioids

Fentanyl test strips made legal in Pennsylvania in hopes of reducing overdose deaths
Fentanyl Test Strips

Eagles

Random notes: NFL stat leaderboards are littered with Eagles
110722JalenHurts

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan to release another thriller with Universal in 2024
m. night shyamalan thriller universal 2024

Food & Drink

Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties
Farmers Market northern liberties

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved