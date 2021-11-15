More Sports:

November 15, 2021

Post Flight: Hurts, Smith and Eagles defense (what?!) star in win over Broncos

By PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles-fans-Broncos_111521_usat

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Denver and picked up a big win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 10 — Eagles flying a mile high after big win

The Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Denver Broncos thanks to another impressive day for the ground game. Jalen Hurts was stellar and the offense looked sharp. Even the defense got in on the mix — guys actually made plays! — and we saw another big day for special teams. 

Eytan Shander is joined by Kyle Neubeck and Matt Mullin as the guys examine all of the good, a sprinkle of bad, and even one ugly mention from the 30-13 victory. If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.

PhillyVoice Staff

