October 25, 2021

Post Flight: Can Eagles bounce back after embarrassing loss to Raiders?

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason-Kelce-Mad_102521_usat Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after losing his helmet following contact with Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 6 — Out-gunned by the Raiders

It was another humiliation for the Philadelphia Eagles as they look unprepared and unable to adjust, getting hammered in Vegas by the Raiders. Jalen Hurts was all over the place. Nick Sirianni sucks. Fire Howie Roseman. Fire everyone. That's the common refrain in Philly on Monday morning.

Garry Cobb is back with some heavy analysis on what went wrong in Vegas, including a warning from G-Cobb about why we should be very nervous moving forward. If you prefer to just listen, you can do so right here on Spotify. Be sure to like and subscribe.

