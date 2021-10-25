More Sports:

October 25, 2021

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 7 at Raiders

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kenneth-Gainwell_102521_usat Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Gainwell could be the Eagles' RB1 for a while, depending on the severity of Miles Sanders' ankle injury.

In their Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles played 69 not so nice snaps on offense, and 66 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 69 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts' repetitive accuracy is unfortunately just not good enough for a starting NFL quarterback, and there has not been enough improvement in that area over the first seven weeks of the season to confidently project that he'll substantially improve in that area over the long haul.

There are still 10 games remaining, but he is well off track to be the Birds' starting quarterback in 2022 and beyond.

Running back

• 35 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 23 snaps: Boston Scott

• 12 snaps: Miles Sanders

Analysis: Poor Miles. The first time he's a heavy part of the game plan and he's gone after just 12 snaps. He was off to a good start, too, carrying 6 times for 30 yards before suffering an ankle injury.

Gainwell lost a fumble that led to free Raiders points at the end of the first half.

Wide receiver

• 60 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 56 snaps: Jalen Reagor

• 50 snaps: Quez Watkins

• 17 snaps: Greg Ward

• 8 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Analysis: If you look at the top five teams in the NFC — the Cardinals, Rams, Cowboys, Packers, and Buccaneers — which are all head and shoulders better than the rest of the conference, a common theme is that they are loaded at wide receiver. 

Smith is going to be a good starter at some point, and Watkins is a guy who clearly has a role going forward. But the Eagles need more. Wide receiver remains a significant draft need even after they used first-round picks on the position in each of the last two years, and a second-round pick in 2019.

Speaking of that second-round pick, not that anyone is clamoring for him to get more opportunities, but Arcega-Whiteside still has zero targets this season.

Credit Reagor for a nice play on a contested catch and run for a TD late in the game, but too many of his positive moments have come in garbage time. He has some skill, but right now he'd be no better than a No. 4 receiver on most of the aforementioned stacked teams noted above.

Tight end

• 64 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 13 snaps: Jack Stoll

• 7 snaps: Richard Rodgers

Analysis: Goedert played 93 percent of the snaps in the first game after the Zach Ertz trade. He had 3 catches for 70 yards, plus a two-point conversion.

Offensive line

• 69 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, and Jack Driscoll

• 58 snaps: Lane Johnson

• 11 snaps: Andre Dillard

Analysis: Johnson's ankle got stepped on, hence his 11 missed snaps. Mailata had a bad day, as Yannick Ngakoue often got the best of him.

Defensive line

• 56 snaps each: Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox

• 49 snaps each: Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat

• 19 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway

• 18 snaps: Milton Williams

• 13 snaps: Ryan Kerrigan

• 4 snaps: Tarron Jackson

Analysis: In his postgame press conference, Cox displayed frustration with Jonathan Gannon's scheme, noting that he can't be as aggressive in this defense as he has been in previous years. He also said that he doesn’t get paid to play screens; he gets paid to sack the quarterback. 

What a terrible message from a team captain who simply hasn't played well.

Linebacker

• 37 snaps: Alex Singleton

• 36 snaps: Davion Taylor

• 28 snaps: Genard Avery

• 27 snaps: T.J. Edwards

• 22 snaps: Eric Wilson

Analysis: The Eagles' linebackers aren't good, but Gannon's scheme also isn't doing them any favors. With the defensive backs playing such soft coverage on the back end, the linebackers are being asked to cover wide areas of the middle of the field, while also maintaining run responsibilities, and they're just not good enough to do it. Frankly, the best linebackers in the NFL would struggle in this defense.

Cornerback and safety

• 66 snaps each: Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Rodney McLeod, and Marcus Epps

• 47 snaps: Avonte Maddox

• 1 snap: Andre Chachere

Analysis: What's odd is that the Eagles' defensive backs really haven't even played that badly, particularly the corners. Slay, Nelson, and Maddox have all made plays, but Gannon's scheme has put more pressure and stress on the linebackers than the more well-equipped secondary. 

Carson Wentz tracker

As you're aware, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs. Be sure to check out our Carson Wentz snap tracker here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles snap counts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Raiders game
102421NickSirianni

Sponsored

Investing during life’s stages
Limited - WSFS Retirement Stages

Opinion

Yes, we should be keeping the healthier hand-washing habits we developed at the start of the pandemic
Hand Washing Disease Prevention

Transportation

Road safety project to add new bicycle lanes, crosswalks in Southwest Philly
Southwest Philly road safety project

TV

Fake Gritty makes appearance during 'Saturday Night Live' sketch
Gritty Saturday Night Live

Family Friendly

Pennsylvania SPCA, IKEA host 'Hocus Pocus' drive-in for charity
Hocus Pocus show

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved