More Health:

May 16, 2019

3D images show how much babies' heads get squished during birth

Research could help create virtual trials to anticipate risks

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Childbirth
Baby Skulls Source /PLOS One

Three-dimensional fetal brain MRI reconstruction before labor (shown in purple in A, C, E) and during the second stage of labor (shown in orange in B, D, F).

If you've ever looked at pictures of yourself just after you were born and laughed at the shape of your head, there's now research confirming just how much the birth canal left a mark.

The human pelvis isn't built as well as those of other mammals to accommodate the size of our heads. Scientists have long known that fetal skulls can adapt during labor because the bones haven't fully fused together, but new research from PLOS One sought to better understand the mechanics of this process.

In a recently published study, researchers took MRI scans of seven women when they were between 36 and 39 weeks pregnant. Another MRI was taken when each woman was undergoing labor and her cervix was fully dilated.

The results showed that the degree of fetal head molding may be more significant than previously thought.

All seven of the fetuses displayed overlapping skull bones that did not visibly appear that way before labor. The pressure deformed both the newborns' skulls and the brains.

Five of the newborns' heads returned to their pre-labor cranial form shortly after birth. Two of the infants maintained what researchers called a characteristic "sugarloaf" skull, possibly due to differing elasticities of the skull bones and supporting fibrous structures.

The study, which raises new questions about what is considered a "normal birth," could allow scientists to develop realistic simulations of delivery in the future. These virtual trials of labor could help detect and prevent biomechanical risks related to childbirth.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Childbirth United States Infants Babies

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Offseason doldrums edition
051719Graveyard

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved