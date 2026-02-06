Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form

Since 2016, I've predicted what the Philadelphia Eagles' next calendar year would look like (in stick figure form), based mostly on logic, and mayyyyybe a little inside knowledge here and there.

First, a recap, and then we'll lay out 2026:

On December 1, 2015, with the Eagles' season still underway (but already over for all intents and purposes), I was already in offseason mode:

How'd we do?

Sooooo, 5.5 out of 6? Is that fair?

2017

Fearing I wouldn't top the previous year, I'd have preferred to retire this bit on a high note, but I gave the people what they wanted. I'm glad I did:



Bang.

They did indeed free up a lot of money to prepare for a free agent splurge. And yes, I know I had Jason Kelce in there, but shut up.

They did indeed let Nolan Carroll, Stephen Tulloch, Bryan Braman, and Bennie Logan walk in free agency. I remember getting a lot of grief for including Bennie, but that was a pretty easy call, in my view.

They did indeed sign a couple receivers, and I even had both of them (Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith) included in my picture.

They did indeed draft a couple of corners in Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas.

There were no major contract extensions handed out to players already on the roster. In fact, they even traded away Jordan Matthews, who appeared in that box.

Yep.



Soooooo, 6 of 6. On my game that year.

2018

In 2018, I could only go down, and that I did.

Trey Burton, Beau Allen, and Patrick Robinson did indeed move on.

Nick Foles was not traded, and he remained in Philly.

The Eagles did indeed have an unsplashy free agency.

Jason Peters played another year. (It's amazing that he was still playing in 2023.)

Wentz was hampered, and while good at times, his season did not go as everyone would have hoped.

Half right on this one.



So, 3 right, and 2 half-right? 4 out of 6? Good? Good.

2019

In 2019, the Eagles should have listened to me a little more.

Foles walked, and I got the team right. The Eagles should have been more willing to let some of their own go last offseason. Guys like Ronald Darby, Rodney McLeod, Darren Sproles, Richard Rodgers, and Timmy Jernigan should not have come back. They did at least get rid of guys like Mike Wallace, Haloti Ngata, Chris Maragos, and Corey Graham. Not adding defensive line talent in a loaded DL draft was a huge surprise to me at the time. Instead, they ended up with Andre Dillard, Miles Sanders, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. It took a little while, but Wentz did indeed have a bounce-back year, leading the team to the playoffs with a 4-0 finish. Half right here.

3.5. Ugh.

2020

Alshon was pretty clearly cooked, in my opinion, and injured, and for some insane reason that I still can't understand to this day, instead of having him begin the season on the PUP list, they had him occupy a spot on the active roster for nine weeks, as he didn't play in a game until Week 10. The Eagles did move on from most of these guys, with the two exceptions being Jason Peters, who they just couldn't detach from, and Rodney McLeod. They did indeed go after Chris Harris and Byron Jones, but those guys landed elsewhere. Instead, they pivoted to the trade market, landing Darius Slay, and subsequently giving him a big contract extension. I say this one counts. They drafted Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins. The one vet they shouldn't have let go, they let go. Would the team have been as much of a disaster as it was in 2020 with Malcolm Jenkins? Maybe not. I was pretty confident the rest of the NFC East was trash, and I was right! Little did I know the Eagles would be even more trash.

I'd say 2.5 is fair? Was I losing my fastball? Or were the Eagles just doing illogical things? You can decide on that.

2021

As soon as the offseason began, action was fast and furious, with a rift growing between the team and Wentz, as well as Doug Pederson's firing. And so, by the time I had thought about doing this yearly post, a lot of stuff had already happened, and it was sort of too late. Again, my apologies.

2022





Despite the Eagles' endorsement of Jalen Hurts as the Eagles' starter during the offseason in 2022, they did indeed seek trade opportunities at quarterback. They eventually settled on Hurts, and holy crap are they lucky Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson didn't want to play in Philly. The Eagles didn't have the kind of cap space to go buck wild in free agency, but after an offseason of shopping in the bargain bin, I figured Howie would be itchy to get back in buyer's mode, and they'd sign a few starters at mid-range money, which they did in Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, etc. They traded up for Jordan Davis in the first round. Based on things I had heard at the time, I thought Jonathan Gannon was going to land a head coaching job (most likely with Houston), but it didn't happen. I was a year early on this one, but for the purposes of the calendar year projections, I was wrong. I didn't think the Eagles would be Super Bowl contenders, but I did believe that they would continue to grow as a team, and thought they would have more quality wins than in 2021. They did indeed continue to grow as a team, but I way undersold it.

4.5.

2023

Boom. This one was easy, but yeah, the Eagles lost a lot of good players in free agency. They signed a bunch of early-round draft busts to one-year deals, almost none of whom panned out. My logic before free agency started last year was that the Eagles didn't have any picks in Rounds 4, 5, or 6, so I figured they'd consider moving back a pick to collect more picks. So that was wrong. I did correctly diagnose that the Eagles would trade up for Jalen Carter the day before the draft, but for the purposes of this exercise, I got this one wrong. When I first saw the picture on this entry, I thought, "Why did I predict that the Cowboys would win 3 fewer games? Who cares about them?" But then I realized that I meant that I thought the Eagles would win at least three fewer games (as described in the explanation section), which was correct. They indeed did not make the Super Bowl. Do I get bonus points for having Patrick Mahomes win again? For accountability's sake, I did later predict that the Eagles would win the Super Bowl, but for the purpose of this exercise, I was right.

5 out of 6.

2024

Yep, they traded Haason Reddick. ✔️ They did indeed add a safety (CJGJ), some linebackers (Zack Baun, Devin White, Oren Burks), some receivers (DaVante Parker, John Ross, Parris Campbell), an EDGE (Bryce Huff), and a running back (Saquon Barkley). ✔️ Wrong. They doubled up on cornerbacks, and nobody was pissed off about it. ❌ This was maybe a bit of a layup, but the new coordinators were indeed better than the outgoing coordinators. In fact, they were WAY better, especially on the defensive side of the ball. ✔️ Remember when Jalen Hurts had a shaved face briefly last offseason? Anyway, I think that considering he was the Super Bowl MVP, he had a "bounce-back season." ✔️ The Eagles did indeed win the NFC East, and Nick Sirianni did even survive (and then some). I can only give myself a half point here though because I specifically noted "no SB." 0.5.

4.5 out of 6.

2025

Yep, they lost all four of those guys. ✔️ Yep, their most expensive outside free agent acquisition was Azeez Ojulari, and the Eagles are in line to receive three compensatory picks. ✔️ This one is tough to self-evaluate. They tried to trade for Myles Garrett, and then they also had the best offer on the table for Micah Parsons, so the intent was certainly there. At the trade deadline, they did acquire Jaelan Phillips for a Day 2 pick. I think that could be called a "splash," though maybe not a "big splash." I'll think half-credit is fair here. Yeah? Yeah, cool. 0.5. This is another one that is difficult to self-evaluate. They did draft five players who were either offensive or defensive linemen, in Ty Robinson, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland. If you call Jihaad Campbell an edge rusher (I don't), then maybe you could stretch it to six. I'm not. So, yes, they did load up the pipeline with Day 3 linemen, but didn't use any Day 1 or Day 2 picks on them. I can't take a full point here. We'll go half credit again. 0.5. In 2024, the Eagles had 14 regular season wins, and 18 total wins, including the playoffs. In 2025, 11 wins. ✔️ It was hard to foresee the Commanders' completely idiotic offseason and the Cowboys' asinine trade of Micah Parsons when I published this before the new league year last offseason. Still, I should have had better sense than to trust any of those other teams in any way. That was dumb. I was also dead wrong about the "frisky playoff run." ❌

4 out of 6.

And finally, my 2026 outlook

1) On Sunday, PhillyVoice reported that Vic Fangio informed the team he intended to retire, before the team convinced him to coach for at least one more season. So this outcome is pretty much known already. But we broke that story, so I'm including it. If you object to its inclusion here, argue with a wall. 🧱😂

2) As we laid out in depth a couple weeks ago, the Eagles seem poised to trade A.J. Brown. It is doable financially; and also logical, given his clear unhappiness and his soon-to-be depreciating value.

3) The Eagles are going to suffer losses in free agency for the second straight offseason. I'd rank the likelihood of the team keeping their "big four" free agents like so: (1) Jaelan Phillips, (2) Nakobe Dean, (3) Dallas Goedert, (4) Reed Blankenship. But I think they'll lose a minimum of two of those guys, and possibly three (or all) of them.

4) The Eagles have loaded up on defensive players in their last four drafts. As we laid out in detail a couple weeks ago, expect that to flip this year. I think we'll see a focus on rebuilding the offensive line in advance of losing Lane Johnson and/or Landon Dickerson to retirement in the near future.

5) The Eagles' defense should still be very good in 2026. The offense should be better, even if they trade Brown, because the scheme can't possibly be as awful as it was in 2025. I mean, right? But I don't think it will be drastically better, which is what the owner and GM will expect.

6) Sick of seeing his offense waste another good defensive season, Jeffrey Lurie moves on from Nick Sirianni.