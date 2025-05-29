More Events:

May 29, 2025

Philly Pride Weekend opens with the unveiling of a 600-foot flag and closes with a march and festival

There will also be a Pride Promenade featuring a red carpet, award show and dance party on Saturday.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Pride Month 2025 Provided Image/Kory Aversa

Philly Pride Weekend begins Friday with the unveiling of a 600-foot flag. On Saturday, there will be a Pride Promenade featuring a red carpet, award show and dance party, and a march and festival will be Sunday.

Pride month begins Sunday and the weekend ramp up to it features no shortage of celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community. Whether it's seeing the largest Pride flag ever in Philly being unveiled Friday or taking part in the march Sunday, there are plenty of festivities to circle on your calendar.

Here's a look at events for Philly Pride Weekend:

Friday: Pride Flag Tour

A 600-foot Pride flag — which is 200 feet longer than last year's rainbow banner — will tour Philadelphia, making stops at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 9 a.m, Main Street in Manayunk at 11 a.m., City Hall at 2 p.m. and in the Gayborhood at 8 p.m. 

Saturday: Pride Promenade

At the Art Museum's grand staircase, enjoy the red carpet flair of a prom experience you can make all your own at 8 p.m. 

Organizer Philly Pride 365 will also debut its L.U.V. Awards, which recognizes people "who embody legacy, visibility and unity." Honorees include:

Legacy Award

The Attic Youth Center — Jasper Liem

Chris Bartlett

Unity Award

The Bearded Ladies — John Jarboe

The Bike Stop

Visibility Award

Dawn Richard

Wanda Sykes

Tickets for the 21-and-older event begin at $50 for general admission and include access to performances, the award show and a 9:30 p.m. dance party that continues until 11 p.m. 

Sunday: Pride March

Philly's Pride March will begin at 11 a.m. at 6th and Walnut Streets and is "an open invitation to the LGBTQ+ community and allies, with no registration needed," a release said. Floats and vehicles are not permitted.

Sunday: Pride Festival

The Pride Festival will go from noon to 7 p.m. in the Gayborhood and musical artists Dawn Richard and Candiace Dillard Bassett will headline the event. The festival also features "six entertainment zones (Visibility, Unity, Legacy, Youth & Family, Relaxed, Sweat)," according to Philly Pride 365.

