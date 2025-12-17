More News:

Primo Hoagies is covering adoption fees for large dogs at this N.J. animal shelter

The Philly-based shop said the partnership with Camden County's Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center will last through Sunday.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Homeward Bound Dog Provided Image/Facebook

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, said Primo Hoagies would cover adoption fees for the shelter's large dogs like Charlie, above, for a limited time during the holiday season.

Christmas may come early for a number of lucky pups in New Jersey. 

From now through Sunday, Philly-based Primo Hoagies has agreed to cover the adoption fees for all large dogs that are brought home from the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, the state's largest open admission shelter, at 125 County House Road in Blackwood.

MOREJury weighs fate of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. in child abuse case 

The Camden County rescue facility has experienced a 34% increase in dog intake over the past three years, according to Director of Development Eric Schwartz. He said a vast majority of the estimated 100 dogs under the center's care are considered large, weighing at least 35 pounds, and they are typically slower to be adopted either for logistical reasons or for being perceived as dangerous.

Schwartz said the partnership is "tremendous" for the shelter's efforts to find their pets permanent homes, especially leading up to the holiday season. 

"We've got some dogs here that have been with us for going on a year," he said. 

Primo Hoagies has partnered with the animal shelter before, but this agreement marks the company's first time covering adoption fees — which are typically $250 for large dogs. 

"This season, we're honored to partner with a local dog shelter to support the incredible work they do year-round — helping give every dog a safe place, a second chance and the loving home they deserve," Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner, president and CEO of Primo Hoagies, said in a statement.

Homeward Bound will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m on Friday through Sunday. All adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated. More information about adopting or donating can be found on the shelter's website.

"For Primo Hoagies to come in and show their support in this way, it just makes a huge impact," Schwartz said.

