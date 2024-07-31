Dog available for adoption at PSPCA after video of abuse helps lead to her rescue

A puppy named Daisy is now available for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA after a viral video that showed her being physically harmed helped lead to her rescue.

In a disturbing video posted to various social media platforms on Monday, the dog identified as Daisy could be seen being hit by a man, who also picked her up by the skin on her hind end. The video was allegedly taken Sunday in West Powelton around 8 p.m. and posted to Nextdoor before being shared more widely, according to the Watch Out Philly Instagram account.

MORE: Man caught on video 'dumping' dog over fence at Humane Society of Atlantic County

A suspect was "quickly identified" through tips sent to the PSPCA's Animal Cruelty Hotline, the rescue agency said. PSPCA officers went to the man's home Monday, but could not find the suspect. On Tuesday morning, they returned and saw him walking a dog, which they recognized from the video. The officers approached the man, who signed custody of the dog over to the PSPCA.

Daisy, who is believed to be 8 months old, was transported to the shelter hospital for care. She is in stable condition and being monitored for any lasting impacts of physical harm, the PSPCA said. She is now available for adoption at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters, located at 350 E. Erie Avenue in North Philly.

The investigation is open and ongoing, and potential charges will be decided based on the results of the forensic examination, the PSPCA said.

"We are grateful that Daisy is safe in our care today," Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, said in a release. "Through the tireless work of our Animal Law Enforcement Officers and those who called in the tip, we were able to find this innocent dog and bring her to safety. This is the work that our officers do day in and day out, though it may not always receive the same notoriety and fanfare. They are heroes, and that was clearly evidenced through this case."

Animal cruelty can be reported to the PSPCA online or by calling 866-601-7722.