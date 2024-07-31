More News:

July 31, 2024

Dog available for adoption at PSPCA after video of abuse helps lead to her rescue

An investigation is ongoing into the potential physical harm of an 8-month-old puppy named Daisy, the agency said.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Pets
pspca dog rescue daisy Provided Image/PSPCA

Daisy (above) is now available for adoption at the PSPCA Philly headquarters. The agency rescued her after a video posted to social media Monday appeared to show a man physically harming the puppy.

A puppy named Daisy is now available for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA after a viral video that showed her being physically harmed helped lead to her rescue.

In a disturbing video posted to various social media platforms on Monday, the dog identified as Daisy could be seen being hit by a man, who also picked her up by the skin on her hind end. The video was allegedly taken Sunday in West Powelton around 8 p.m. and posted to Nextdoor before being shared more widely, according to the Watch Out Philly Instagram account.

MORE: Man caught on video 'dumping' dog over fence at Humane Society of Atlantic County

A suspect was "quickly identified" through tips sent to the PSPCA's Animal Cruelty Hotline, the rescue agency said. PSPCA officers went to the man's home Monday, but could not find the suspect. On Tuesday morning, they returned and saw him walking a dog, which they recognized from the video. The officers approached the man, who signed custody of the dog over to the PSPCA.

Daisy, who is believed to be 8 months old, was transported to the shelter hospital for care. She is in stable condition and being monitored for any lasting impacts of physical harm, the PSPCA said. She is now available for adoption at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters, located at 350 E. Erie Avenue in North Philly.

The investigation is open and ongoing, and potential charges will be decided based on the results of the forensic examination, the PSPCA said.

"We are grateful that Daisy is safe in our care today," Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, said in a release. "Through the tireless work of our Animal Law Enforcement Officers and those who called in the tip, we were able to find this innocent dog and bring her to safety. This is the work that our officers do day in and day out, though it may not always receive the same notoriety and fanfare. They are heroes, and that was clearly evidenced through this case."

Animal cruelty can be reported to the PSPCA online or by calling 866-601-7722.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Pets Philadelphia PSPCA Dogs Crime SPCA Animals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Government

Free IRS Direct File tax program will be available in Pa. in 2025
IRS direct file

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Dave Matthews Tribute Band in Camden County Parks

Health Stories

After seeing a high-speed, 3-car crash in Vermont, a Temple Hospital resident rushed to aid the people injured
Kiley Nygren Temple

Movies

Before being 'Superman,' David Corenswet is a villain in 'Twisters'
David Corenswet Twisters

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies are still on the lookout for bullpen arms
Dave Dombrowski Phillies May 2024 Column

Festivals

Philly Fringe Festival returns Sept. 5-29 with over 300 shows
Philly Fringe Festival 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved