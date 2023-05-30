City Council urges Temple University to include surrounding North Philly community in its new public safety plan

Temple University should partner with its surrounding community in implementing a new public safety plan following an increase in violence around its North Philadelphia campus, City Council President Darrell Clarke urged in a resolution introduced last week.

The legislation, introduced on behalf of Clarke during Thursday's session of City Council, calls for the creation of a Temple-Community Safety Partnership Zone and a Response Resource Task Force as part of its latest efforts to address quality of life issues and improve safety for students, university staff and nearby North Philadelphia residents.

The resolution comes as the urban research university faces several "high-profile" incidents of violence in and around its campus, Clarke said. If passed, City Council will call on Temple to implement the partnership, gathering community residents, local elected officials, university leaders, city officials, nonprofits and businesses to address public safety in North Philadelphia and make the neighborhood a safe place for people to study, live and work.

The Response Resource Task Force, made up of city officials, police, representatives from the District Attorney's Office, university officials, community stakeholders and local elected officials, would be tasked with working together to improve safety and address underlying factors that contribute to the increased violence in the neighborhoods surrounding Temple's campus, according to the resolution.

The legislation is built around the results of an independent audit of the university led by 21CP Solutions and former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey. Commissioned in early 2022, the results of the audit were released in April along with a list of policy recommendations aimed at addressing the influx of violent incidents and making the community safer.

"These public safety issues and any acts of violence happening anywhere near the Temple University campus aren't happening in a vacuum, and the community must have a seat at the table and be part of any recommended solutions to make our neighborhoods safer for students, university staff and residents alike," Clarke said in a release.



After being introduced during Thursday's session of City Council, officials will vote on the resolution in the coming weeks and work with Temple officials to implement the changes.

The 131-page audit included 68 recommendations for university officials to consider implementing as part of a new public safety plan. The audit focuses on crime and physical safety, support for the Temple University Police Department, police engagement with the university and critical police interactions, The Temple News reported.

In addition to the community partnership and response task force, the audit recommended that the university evaluate its existing resources for sexual assault victims, housing Temple's police department in one central location, establish hiring incentives for police officers and find alternatives to police for issues involving mental health concerns.

"The city of Philadelphia has an obligation and a responsibility to work with all the universities and businesses to create an environment where they can thrive," Ramsey said when the results of the audit were released in April. "Philadelphia is one of many cities across the country that is dealing with these challenges, and it will take a broad approach with a variety of stakeholders to change the dynamic that's currently taking place."

The audit and subsequent policy recommendations comes as Temple University and its surrounding community faces an influx of violence. Earlier this year, Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald, was shot and killed while making a pedestrian stop of three people near Temple's campus. He had been patrolling the neighborhood alone and investigating carjackings when he was gunned down, police said.

Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old from Bucks County, was arrested the following morning and has since been charged with murder in connection to Fitzgerald's death.

Former Temple University President Jason Wingard, who resigned in March, had committed to enhance the university's safety infrastructure, including increasing its campus safety force by 50% and partnering more closely with police to patrol nearby areas off campus.

Temple's renewed focus on public safety followed the shooting death of 21-year-old Samuel Collington, a senior political science major who was targeted in a carjacking near campus in November 2021. Ramsey was chosen to lead the audit following the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Hyram Hill, the son of a Philadelphia police officer, just south of Temple's medical campus.

As part of the university's efforts to recruit and retain staff at its police department, three recent graduates of Temple's criminal justice program joined the force in March, bring its total to 170 people.