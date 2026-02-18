Punk Rock Flea Market returns to the 23rd Street Armory this weekend

The Punk Rock Flea Market is back at the 23rd Street Armory for a weekend packed with vintage finds, handmade goods and plenty of offbeat creativity.

The two-day event runs Saturday, Feb. 21, and Sunday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Organizers promise a rotating lineup of vendors, meaning shoppers can expect different sellers and inventory depending on when they attend. Admission covers the full weekend.

Inside the Armory, visitors will find rows of vintage clothing, artwork, collectibles and handcrafted items, along with food and drinks available on site.

Tickets are $10 in advance. At the door, admission is $12 cash or $15 by card. On Sunday, entry drops to $6 starting at 1 p.m. (cash only).

Additional details and ticket information are available at punkrockfleamarket.com.

Feb. 21 & 22

23rd Street Armory

22 S 23rd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.