More Events:

February 18, 2026

Punk Rock Flea Market returns to the 23rd Street Armory this weekend

The two-day market brings vintage finds, handmade goods and different vendors each day.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shopping Flea Market
newPRFMFeb2025.2e16d0ba.fill-735x490.jpg Provided Courtesy/The Captain's Vintage

The Punk Rock Flea Market will take place February 21-22 at 23rd Street Armory.

The Punk Rock Flea Market is back at the 23rd Street Armory for a weekend packed with vintage finds, handmade goods and plenty of offbeat creativity.

The two-day event runs Saturday, Feb. 21, and Sunday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Organizers promise a rotating lineup of vendors, meaning shoppers can expect different sellers and inventory depending on when they attend. Admission covers the full weekend.

Inside the Armory, visitors will find rows of vintage clothing, artwork, collectibles and handcrafted items, along with food and drinks available on site.

Tickets are $10 in advance. At the door, admission is $12 cash or $15 by card. On Sunday, entry drops to $6 starting at 1 p.m. (cash only).

Additional details and ticket information are available at punkrockfleamarket.com.

Punk Rock Flea Market

Feb. 21 & 22
23rd Street Armory
22 S 23rd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Shopping Flea Market 23rd Street Armory Vintage

Videos

Featured

1282026 - flea market

The Big Flea Market will bring vintage fashion and midcentury style to New Jersey this February
Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Penn officials, graduate student workers reach tentative agreement

Penn grad contract

Sponsored

Local 98 supports Mummers Parade

IBEW Admit One

Adult Health

Most people in physical therapy fail to complete their home exercises

Physical Therapy Exercises

Food & Drink

Pat's King of Steaks is changing the way it makes some cheesesteaks

Pats New Cheesesteak

Entertainment

Shinedown bringing world tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena in July

Shinedown band coming to philly

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved