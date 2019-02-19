More Health:

February 19, 2019

Switching up this exercise can improve your athletic performance

Adapting the standard pushup is an easy way to target different muscle groups in one move, researchers say

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Push-ups, one of the most dreaded parts of many workout sequences, boast the ability to improve range of motion and strength in a golf swing, softball pitch or tennis serve, a new study finds.

The pushup plus, is a take on the challenging move which includes an added step of actively separating the shoulder blades.  According to a team of researchers out of the University of Waterloo, who studied the modified move, it is a highly adaptable exercise that can be customized to help individuals with specific needs or goals.

The pushup plus involves changing hand positions and keeping the legs off the ground. Completing the push up plus is of the most effective exercises to strengthen the serratus anterior, the muscle that connects the rib cage to the shoulder blade. A weak serratus can lead to shoulder fatigue and injury, according to the university’s announcement.

In the study, researchers examined 20 healthy male subjects while they experimented with different hand positions and orientations to see which variations would better target and strengthen the serratus. According to the university's announcement, kinesiology professor Clark Dickerson said they were asking: “Can we change the muscles that are being recruited?” They found that all variations helped strengthen the serratus, but that some variations were more successful at activating and strengthening other muscle groups.

Researchers studies just about every push up plus position possible: hands above the head or lower than the head, hands rotated toward the body or away from the body, and on flat palms or on knuckles, CBC News explains. All the while, researchers discovered that certain combinations of those moves can be "stacked" on each other and result in better muscle engagement, CBC News reports.

For example, Dickerson said, researchers discovered that if someone wants to focus on developing their triceps, they'll get the best muscle activation when doing the pushup plus on their knuckles with hands above their heads and hands pointed toward the body.

The research also suggests the best type of pushup to target biceps involves a person doing the exercise on their knuckles, with fingers away from the body and their hands positioned lower than their head.

Researchers believe a great way to follow up the findings of this study is to work with physiotherapists to see how using pushup variations can help people with shoulder problems. "Breast cancer survivors is a very big group of patients who have really pronounced decrease in shoulder function," Dickerson noted.

Researchers also found these modifications can help athletes who want to strengthen the muscles involved in proper shoulder rotation, especially for tennis serves and golf swings.

