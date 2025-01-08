Quinta Brunson jokes that 'Abbott Elementary' fans shouldn't watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Quinta Brunson gave some sage advice to "Abbott Elementary" fans ahead of her show's crossover episode with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

"I've actually been advising our fans not to watch their show," Brunson said Tuesday during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." "I have been. I just think you probably shouldn't turn it on."

The first half of the two-part crossover episode airs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. It can be streamed on Hulu beginning Thursday.

Though "Abbott Elementary" and "Always Sunny" have different comedic stylings and content standards, Brunson said the crossover episode fits within the typical vibe of "Abbott Elementary."

"If you have never seen 'It's Always Sunny,' you won't know the difference," Brunson said. "There'll just be these white people on the show all of a sudden."

Brunson said she has an affinity for TV characters unexpectedly appearing on other shows, citing Steve Urkel from "Family Matters" showing up on "Full House" and crossovers between Disney Channel shows "That's So Raven," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "Hannah Montana." She called these crossovers "event television."

Brunson also said she admired the longevity of "Always Sunny," which is in its 17th season, adding that it was nice to watch them work on set.

"They're a well-oiled machine ... and they're an ensemble comedy like we are," Brunson said. "And to watch them be so fine-tuned, I was just like, learning from them."