Mütter Museum’s Radiant Ball returns April 24 with live jazz, dancing and after-hours access

The Mütter Museum will host its third annual Radiant Ball, an after-hours event that combines live music, dancing and a look at early 20th-century science.

The event is Friday, April 24, from 7 to 11 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s-style clothing, reflecting a time when scientists were exploring radiation, germs and genetics.

Guests will have access to the museum and historical medical library after hours, along with select items tied to the theme. The night also includes a live performance by Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society.

The event draws on the legacy of Marie Curie, who visited the College of Physicians of Philadelphia in 1921 to discuss her work with radium and present a device used to measure radiation.

General admission is $65 and includes after-hours museum access, the live performance and light bites. VIP tickets are $80 and include access to a private lounge with additional food. Drinks and themed cocktails will be available for purchase.

Friday, April 24 | 7-11 p.m.

Mütter Museum

19 S 22nd St.

Philadelphia, PA

General admission: $65

VIP ticket: $80

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.