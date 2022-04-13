More News:

April 13, 2022

Philadelphia man arrested for alleged fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend at King of Prussia gas station

Rafiq Thompson, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Rafiq Thompson King of Prussia shooting Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Prosecutors have charged Rafiq Thompson, 38, of Philadelphia with first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm and other related offenses for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend Tamara Cornelius.

A man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a King of Prussia gas station on Friday has turned himself in.

Rafiq Thompson, 38, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said. He has been charged with first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm and other related offenses. 

Upper Merion Township police were called to the Exxon gas station at 113 N. Gulph Road at around 10:20 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunfire. Police found Cornelius lying in the gas station parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cornelius was taken to Paoli Hospital in Chester County, where she was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found shell casings and a take-out bag from The Cheesecake Factory on the front seat of Cornelius' car.

Investigators discovered that Thompson and Cornelius had previously been in a relationship and talked earlier that night before she went into the restaurant's King of Prussia Mall location to eat. 

Prosecutors said that Cornelius left the restaurant at around 10:15 p.m. and drove to the nearby gas station, where they believe Thompson followed her from the mall's parking garage.

Thompson got out of his car and shot Cornelius while she was pumping gas and as she attempted to get away, investigators said.

RAFIQ THOMPSON ARRESTED FOR MURDER THIS MORNING Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Merion...

Posted by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

An autopsy performed Monday found the cause of Cornelius' death to be multiple gunshot wounds and ruled it a homicide. The report also found that Cornelius was pregnant at the time she was fatally shot.

Investigators then posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to Thompson's arrest.

Thompson is now awaiting arraignment at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and is being held without bail.

